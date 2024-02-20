The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
No Shot Clock Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 169: Previewing the IHSA Class 4A regionals

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen focus on the Class 4A bracket, going through each of the sectionals and talking about the best regional matchups.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 169: Previewing the IHSA Class 4A regionals
Niles North's Hunter Gawron (21) dunks against Prospect.

Niles North’s Hunter Gawron (21) dunks against Prospect.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

This week's episode is all about the regionals. Mike and Joe focus on the Class 4A bracket, going through each of the sectionals and talking about the best regional matchups.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and  Spotify, so please subscribe.

Next Up In Sports
Crafting fishing and creativity across generations
Blackhawks lose to Hurricanes despite Connor Bedard’s efforts, in predictable fashion
Sky regain more draft stock in trade with Los Angeles Sparks
William Byron launches Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary season with win in Daytona 500
Former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael in race to Canton
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. aims to be even better in 2024
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_516.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: People keep asking about my illness, and I’d rather not answer
Person with incurable disease doesn’t want to dwell on health woes, but when friends and family are told that, some seem surprised or offended.
 
tinleyexpo02-17-24Volkeclan.jpg
Outdoors
Crafting fishing and creativity across generations
Robin Volke crosses five generations in his fishing, fly tying, lure making, custom rod building, glass ornament making and rod repair.
By Dale Bowman
 
Close up view of the shattered rear window of Heidi Molina's light colored Honda HR-V.
The Watchdogs
Honda HR-V rear windows are suddenly shattering: ‘Like bang!’
Hundreds of drivers in Illinois and throughout the country describe incidents in which their back windows “shattered” or “exploded” as they were on the road or after they were parked.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Chicken With 40 Cloves of Garlic
Recipes
Feb. 21 Menu planner: Slow cooker American lamb ragu with rigatoni is worth the wait
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 