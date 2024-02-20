No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 169: Previewing the IHSA Class 4A regionals
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen focus on the Class 4A bracket, going through each of the sectionals and talking about the best regional matchups.
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
This week's episode is all about the regionals. Mike and Joe focus on the Class 4A bracket, going through each of the sectionals and talking about the best regional matchups.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
