Tuesday, February 27, 2024
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 170: Previewing the IHSA sectionals

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Palatine's Connor May (21) shoots a three against Rolling Meadows.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

This week's episode opens with a discussion about the Kenwood news and then Mike and Joe dive into sectional previews, taking a look at each of the matchups in Class 4A and some of the Class 3A brackets.

