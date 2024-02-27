No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 170: Previewing the IHSA sectionals
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
This week's episode opens with a discussion about the Kenwood news and then Mike and Joe dive into sectional previews, taking a look at each of the matchups in Class 4A and some of the Class 3A brackets.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
