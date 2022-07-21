The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture Music

Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in ‘Elvis,’ found dead at 44

Autopsy results pending for the Nashville actor, singer and former teacher.

By  Associated Press
   
rev_1_210204DAY75KKONSET01_3561_High_Res_JPEG.jpeg

Shona Dukureh plays Big Mama Thornton in “Elvis.”

Warner Bros.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in this year’s movie about Elvis Presley, was found dead Thursday in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, police said. She was 44.

Nashville police said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.

Dukureh, a Fisk University graduate and Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children, police said. One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbor, who called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m., police said.

In “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrmann, Dukureh plays the R&B singer who had a hit with “Hound Dog” in 1953, three years before Presley’s cover.

The actor, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theater degree from Fisk and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with an education degree, WPLN-FM reported.

In an interview with the station last month, Dukureh said she taught second grade for a while and then worked with inner-city youth through after-school and summer programs.

