The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Joe E. Tata, who played diner owner on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ dies at 85

The actor, best known as Nat from the Peach Pit on the ’90s teen drama, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Joe E. Tata, who played diner owner on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ dies at 85
GettyImages_82534245.jpg

Actor Joe E. Tata attends a premiere party for the CW Network’s “90210” in 2008.

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Joe E. Tata, the actor known as the Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio on the 1990s teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” has died. He was 85.

His daughter, Kelly Katherine Tata, announced in a GoFundMe page posting on Thursday that her father died Wednesday night. She previously wrote that her father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

“My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends and fans,” said Tata’s daughter, who also wrote that the remaining funds raised from the campaign will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. She called her father “honest, kind, and a truly incredible father.”

Tata appeared in television shows including “Lost in Space,” “The Rockford Files,” “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” and the original “Batman” series. But he was most popular for the role he played on “Beverly Hills, 90210” for all 10 seasons of the hit series.

Tata reprised the Nat Bussichio role in the spin-off series “90210,” which aired on the CW network from 2008 to 2013.

Ian Ziering, a “90210” star, wrote in a social media post that he admired Tata as “one of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with.”

He said Tata was “generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness.”

Next Up In Obituaries
Jerry Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, dies at 82
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson dies at 87
‘Friday Night Lights’ coach Gary Gaines dead at 73
Manuel Sanchez, Chicago’s first Mexican American school principal, dead at 94
Beloved Mount Carmel stat guru Jim Morrissey dies
Arlene Gill, an assistant to 8 Cubs general managers, dead at 79
The Latest
Educators, students and union laborers rally at Union Park during the Chicago Teachers Union strike in 2019. The union is on track to finalize a safety agreement with Chicago Public Schools this week.
Education
CTU delegates approve CPS safety agreement, send vote to full union
The uneventful and under-the-radar settlement of this year’s deal comes as a sigh of relief for educators and families.
By Nader Issa
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Untitled
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Sky_vs_Sun_Kena_Krutsinger_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky and Sun in reverse roles heading into semifinals rematch
The Sky have had the Sun’s number, winning six straight games against them going back to the 2021 semis.
By Annie Costabile
 
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, left, in June; Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, right, in January.
Coronavirus
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Chicago health chief Dr. Allison Arwady both test positive for COVID-19
The two join the lengthy list of Illinois officials and politicians who have come down with the virus since March 2020. The 88-year-old White reported mild symptoms, and Arwady said she had “some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well.” Both are fully vaccinated and boosted and working from home, according to statements,
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cubs reliever Brandon Hughes delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs’ young bullpen settling into new roles: ‘We want to hold the bar high for these guys’
The bullpen has seen a lot of turnover this season and lost back end relievers David Robertson, Mychal Givens, Chris Martin and Scott Effross to trades a few weeks ago.
By Maddie Lee
 