Sunday, October 15, 2023
Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ star, dies at 76, reports say

Effervescent actor also known from ‘She’s the Sheriff’ and ‘Step by Step’ had long battled breast cancer.

By  Associated Press
   
Pamela Avila
CNN

LOS ANGELES — Suzanne Somers, the effervescent actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the 1970s television show “Three’s Company,” has died. She was 76.

Somers had breast cancer for over 23 years and died Sunday morning, her family said in a statement provided by her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay. Her husband Alan Hamel, her son Bruce and other immediate family were with her.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th,” the statement read. “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

In July, Somers shared on Instagram that her breast cancer had returned.

“Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, ‘It’s back’ you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time. “This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough.”

She was first diagnosed in 2000, and also had skin cancer. She faced some criticism for her reliance on what she’s described as a chemical-free and organic lifestyle to combat the cancers.

Somers appeared in many television shows in the 1970s, including “The Rockford Files,” “Magnum Force” and “The Six Million Dollar Man,” but her most famous part came with “Three’s Company,” which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984. She left the hit sitcom in 1980.

She also played a Nevada law enforcement officer on the 1987-89 syndicated series “She’s the Sheriff” and the mother in a blended family on the 1991-98 sitcom “Step by Step.”

