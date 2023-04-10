The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa dies at 27

Julián Figueroa, the son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, sang northern-inspired ballads backed by a traditional band. He died of a heart ailment.

By  Associated Press
   
FILE - Mexican musician and actor Julian Figueroa, the son of Mexican ballad singer Joan Sebastian and singer Maribel Guardia, stands amongst guests during his father’s wake at their home in Teacalco, Mexico, July 14, 2015. Figueroa died from a heart attack on April 9, 2023 at the age of 27, announced by his mother Guardia on her Instagram account. (AP Photo/Tony Rivera, File) ORG XMIT: XLAT118

Musician Julián Figueroa attends the funeral of his father, singer Joan Sebastian, in 2015. Figueroa was found dead Sunday of a heart attack, his mother posted on her Instagram account.

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday.

Figueroa was the son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, who died in 2015. Guardia wrote that Figueroa died of a heart ailment.

Like his father, Figueroa sang northern-inspired ballads backed by a traditional band. His hits included songs like “Yo sería”, “Ay amor” and “Volaré.”

Guardia wrote in her Instagram account that her son died over the weekend.

“They found him unconscious in his room last night,” she wrote. “When the ambulance arrived and the police found him dead, there was no sign of violence. The medical report says he died of an acute heart attack.”

Figueroa was survived by his mother, and his wife, singer and actress, Imelda Tuñón, and their son. Funeral plans were not immediately announced.

Joan Sebastian, one of Mexico’s great ballad singers, died in 2015 at age 64.

He was best known for sentimental love songs like “Tatuajes” and “Secreto de Amor,” sometimes set to simple guitar arrangements and sometimes sung on horseback.

Born Jose Manuel Figueroa, Sebastian had eight children with five women.

