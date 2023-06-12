Treat Williams, ‘Everwood’ actor, dies in motorcycle accident

Actor Treat Williams, who starred in the 1979 film version of the musical “Hair” and on the television series ”Everwood,” has died. He was 71.

Williams died Monday night in Dorset, Vermont following a motorcycle accident, according to a family statement.

“As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time,” the statement continued. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.”

Williams’ other films included “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City,” “Smooth Talk,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” “The Late Shift,” “127 Hours” and “Run Hide Fight.”

On “Everwood,” Williams played Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown from 2002 to 2006, earning two Screen Actors Guild nominations. His other television credits include “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Chicago Fire,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Blue Bloods,” “White Collar” and “The Simpsons.”

Williams also starred as Danny Zuko in the Broadway musical “Grease” from 1972 to 1980.

Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Williams told Vermont Magazine in 2021 he discovered his passion for acting in seventh grade. He later trained with Sandra Seacat from the Actors Studio.

“Every time you’d hear that audience out there, and hear the kids that were coming in to see ‘Grease’ on Broadway for the first time from New Jersey or from California or from the Midwest, you could feel how excited they were to be in a Broadway theater,” Williams told Vermont Magazine of playing Danny Zuko. “Every time that curtain came up, I always knew that it was a brand-new group of people. That was the best part of Broadway.”

Treat Williams starred in the 1979 film adaptation of “Hair” opposite Annie Golden. United Artists

Williams also recalled his twelfth and final audition for the 1979 film “Hair,” in which he starred as Berger.

“As I started the monologue, I started removing all of my clothing,” he said of the audition. “At the end of the monologue, I was standing stark naked in front of them. After the monologue, they applauded, and I told them, ‘This is all that I’ve got. I don’t know what else I can give you.’ “

Williams was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 1996 for his work playing agent Michael Ovitz in HBO’s “The Late Shift” and for three Golden Globe Awards: in 1985 for “A Streetcar Named Desire,” in 1982 for “Prince of the City” and in 1980 for “Hair.”

