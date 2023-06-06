The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Astrud Gilberto, singer of ‘The Girl from Ipanema,’ dead at 83

Astrud Gilberto became an overnight bossa nova superstar in 1964 when she was recruited to sing English vocals on the Stan Getz-Joao Gilberto hit ‘The Girl from Ipanema.’

By  Hillel Italie | Associated Press
   
SHARE Astrud Gilberto, singer of ‘The Girl from Ipanema,’ dead at 83
Obit_Astrud_Gilberto.jpg

Brazilian vocalist Astrud Gilberto in New York in 1981. “The Girl from Ipanema” was released as a single from the album “Getz/Gilberto,” becoming an all-time standard. The song won a Grammy in 1965 for record of the year.

Associated Press

NEW YORK — Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer, songwriter and entertainer whose off-hand, English-language cameo on “The Girl from Ipanema” made her a worldwide voice of bossa nova, has died at age 83.

Musician Paul Ricci, a family friend, confirmed that she died Monday. He did not provide additional details.

Born in Salvador, Bahia, and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Gilberto became an overnight, unexpected superstar in 1964, thanks to knowing just enough English to be recruited by the makers of “Getz/Gilberto,” the classic bossa nova album featuring saxophonist Stan Getz and her then-husband, singer-songwriter-guitarist João Gilberto.

Related
Related
Related

“The Girl from Ipanema,” the wistful ballad written by Antônio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, was already a hit in South America. But “Getz/Gilberto” producer Creed Taylor and others thought they could expand the record’s appeal by including both Portuguese and English-language vocals. In a 2002 interview with friends posted on her web site www.astrudgilberto.com, Astrud Gilberto remembered her husband saying he had a surprise for her at the recording studio.

“I begged him to tell me what it was, but he adamantly refused, and would just say: ‘Wait and see ...’ Later on, while rehearsing with Stan, as they were in the midst of going over the song ‘The Girl from Ipanema,’ Joao casually asked me to join in, and sing a chorus in English, after he had just sung the first chorus in Portuguese. So, I did just that,” she explained.

“When we were finished performing the song, Joao turned to Stan, and said something like: ‘Tomorrow Astrud sing on record… What do you think?’ Stan was very receptive, in fact very enthusiastic; he said it was a great idea. The rest, of course, as one would say, ‘is history.’”

Astrud Gilberto sings “The Girl from Ipanema” in a light, affectless style that influenced Sade and Suzanne Vega among others, as if she had already moved on to other matters. But her words, translated from the Portuguese by Norman Gimbel, would be remembered like few others from the era.

Tall and tan and young and lovely

The girl from Ipanema goes walking

And when she passes

Each one she passes goes, “Ah”

“Getz/Gilberto” sold more than 2 million copies and “The Girl from Ipanema,” released as a single with Astrud Gilberto the only vocalist, became an all-time standard, often ranked just behind “Yesterday” as the most covered song in modern times. “The Girl from Ipanema” won a Grammy in 1965 for record of the year and Gilberto received nominations for best new artist and best vocal performance. The poised, dark-haired singer was so closely associated with “The Girl from Ipanema” that some assumed she was the inspiration; De Moraes had written the lyrics about a Brazilian teenager, Heloísa Eneida Menezes Paes Pinto.

Over the next few years, Gilberto toured with Getz among others and released eight albums (with songs in English and Portuguese), among them “The Astrud Gilberto Album,” “Beach Samba” and “The Shadow of Your Smile.” But after 1969, she made just seven more albums and by 2002 had essentially retired from the business and stopped giving interviews, dedicating her latter years to animal rights activism and a career in the visual arts. She would allege that she received no money for “The Girl from Ipanema” and that Taylor and Getz (who would refer to her as “just a housewife”) took undue credit for “discovering” her. She also felt estranged from her native country, alleging she was treated dismissively by the press, and rarely performed there after she became a star.

“Isn’t there an ancient proverb to the effect that ‘No one is a prophet in his own land?’” she said in 2002. ”I have no qualms with Brazilians, and I enjoy myself very much when I go to Brazil. Of course, I go there as an incognito visitor, and not as a performer.”

Astrud Weinert was the youngest of three sisters, born into a family both musical and at ease with foreign languages: Her mother was a singer and violinist, her father a linguistics professor. By her teens, she was among a circle of musical friends and had met João Gilberto, a rising star in Rio’s emerging bossa nova scene.

After she met him, “The clan grew larger, to include ‘older’ folks” such as Tom Jobim, De Moraes, Bené Nunes, Luis Bonfá and João Donato, and other respective “‘other halves,’” she recalled. João Gilberto “and I used to sing duets, or he would accompany me on guitar. Friends would always request that I sing at these gatherings, as well as at our own home when they would come to visit us.”

She was married twice and had two sons, João Marcelo Gilberto and Gregory Lasorsa, both of whom would work with her. Well after her commercial peak, she remained a popular live act, her singing becoming warmer and jazzier as she sang both covers and original material. She also had some notable moments as a recording artist, whether backed by trumpeter Chet Baker on “Fly Me to the Moon” or crooning with George Michael on the bossa nova standard “Desafinado.” In 2008, she received a Latin Grammy for lifetime achievement.

“I have been labeled by an occasional frustrated journalist as ‘a recluse.’ The dictionary clearly defines recluse as ‘a person who withdraws from the world to live in seclusion and often in solitude.’ Why should anybody assume that just because an artist chooses not to give interviews, he/she is a recluse?” she said in 2002.

“I firmly believe that any artist who becomes famous through their work — be it music, motion pictures or any other — does not have any moral obligation to satisfy the curiosity of journalists, fans or any members of the public about their private lives, or anything else that does not have any direct reflection on their work. My work, whether perceived as good, bad, or indifferent, speaks for itself.”

Next Up In Obituaries
J.J. Bittenbinder, colorful ex-Chicago police detective and crime-prevention guru, dead at 80
Robert Hanssen, ex-Chicago cop turned FBI agent who was convicted of spying for Russia, dead at 79
Jim Hines, first man to break 10-second barrier in 100-meter dash, dies at 76
Roger Craig, former MLB pitcher and manager, dies at 93
William Brandt Jr., influential Democrat, corporate restructuring pioneer, dies at 73
Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt, Chicago jazz legend and member of the original Ramsey Lewis Trio and Young-Holt Unlimited, dies at 91
The Latest
Rev._Reshorna_Fitzpatrick.jpg
Environment
Chicago seeks volunteers to track heat and humidity for a national climate study
Chicago is one of 19 U.S. metro areas taking part in the study of extreme heat in urban areas.
By Brett Chase
 
leighton_ext2b.jpeg
News
Cook County state’s attorney’s office says it will no longer object to waiving court fees for low-income defendants
Fines and fees are used to help fund the court system, but the office said “a disproportionate amount of its financing is shouldered by people of color and those living in poverty.”
By Allison Novelo
 
The colonnades of old Soldier Field, reflected in the glass exterior of the then-newly renovated stadium in 2003.
City Hall
Stalled stadium talks in Arlington Heights create opening for Chicago mayor — if he’s willing to rewrite his playbook
Brandon Johnson’s promise to make $1 billion worth of “investments in people,” makes it tough to imagine him moving a new Chicago Bears stadium to the top of his “to do” list.
By Fran Spielman
 
Some sharp-eyed users of flight tracking apps noticed a United trip Monday from O’Hare to Midway.
Transportation
A flight from O’Hare to Midway? Yes, but don’t try to buy a ticket
Some users of flight tracking apps noticed one flight that seemed too unusual to be true: A 20-mile United Airlines flight from O’Hare to Midway on Monday. It was just the airline repositioning a charter flight.
By David Struett
 
IMG_4601.jpg
Crime
Suspect arrested in slaying of woman found in Logan Square apartment
The boyfriend of Brittany Battaglia, 33, was taken into custody after her body was discovered Monday a block from where she lived, Battaglia’s brother says.
By Sophie Sherry
 