Abortion has been convenient topic for Trump and Republicans

Donald Trump has picked his second nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. Brett Kavanaugh was vetted by the Federalist Society, a right-wing political organization, and chosen by Trump to keep the candidate’s promise to repeal Roe v. Wade. This will please the conservative base that voted for Trump. They call themselves “pro-life,” but that’s a misnomer since they seem to only care for children before they are born. Once born, these “pro-lifers” often ignore these children by refusing to make sure that they have food, health care and a quality education.

Many of these zealots also want to do away with all forms of birth control and to declare a fertilized egg a person. These actions would be a further assault on a woman’s right to control her own body.

They also do not care that without the right to abortion, pregnant and desperate women would have to resort to back-alley, illegal practitioners. Yet we all know that only women who are not wealthy will suffer that fate. Men with money and influence, like congressmen and senators, will make sure their girlfriends and daughters have the best care possible if they choose to end a pregnancy.

There is a political risk for Trump and the Republicans if they end the right to abortion, though. It’s been convenient for them to trot out that issue every two years to get their supporters to the ballot box. If abortion is no longer a campaign issue, what will be the next hot topic?

Immigration?

Karen Wagner, Rolling Meadows

An omission

Your July 17 editorial on the shooting of Harith Augustus stated, “There are a lot of players involved here: the victim’s family, police, the South Shore community and Chicago at large. No one should rush to call this shooting justified yet, with the picture incomplete.”

Funny, you made no mention of “No one should rush to call it a bad shooting either.” You conveniently skirt saying that. I’m sure once it’s confirmed it was a good shoot, the story will wind up on page 13 by some intern.

Jim Lanham, Joliet

Tired of harassment

Whenever police kill a black man you hear the same chirping. “He should have complied, he should listen to the police, he should do what the police say”. And, whenever the dead man has a record or even us armed, the chirpers say, “SEE, He was a criminal”.

What they don’t say or want to discuss is this armed person or alleged criminal is one of the 500 black men police accost, harass, search or otherwise MESS WITH everyday, just as occupying armies do. Therein lies the problem. People are sick and tired of bring harassed and messed with.

It’s not easy, nor is it dignified, to constantly be forced to submit to searches and interrogation because you are a minority. Sometimes it just boils over, and people react. The fight or flight gene kicks in. People are tired of constantly being pulled over, accosted by walking down the street, followed around, searched and harassed. Maybe on occasion the police “prospecting” yields a criminal suspect, but far more times than not it’s nothing more than unconstitutional harassment.

Ron Williams, Gold Coast

Bully behavior

Donald Trump bullies the NFL when football players do not stand for the national anthem. Where was that tough guy attitude when he was standing next to Vladimir Putin? Where was the national pride? Typical bully behavior. Donald, next time send Mike Pence to walk out of the summit meeting with Putin, since you are such a coward.

Martin Nicholson, Niles

Master appeaser

Move over Neville Chamberlain! As accomplished an appeaser you were in the late 1930s, you’re a bit player compared with President Trump, the grand master appeaser on the international stage who demonstrated his matchless skills in appeasement in Helsinki.

Lester Lindley, Frankfort