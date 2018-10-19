ENDORSEMENT: Daniel Didech for Illinois House in the 59th District
Both candidates for the Illinois House in the 59th District have a strong record of civic service. Democrat Daniel Didech is a supervisor for Vernon Township. He helped to lower the township’s property tax levy by 5 percent. Republican Karen Feldman served as a Lincolnshire village trustee for seven years.
Didech, however, speaks with clarity about protecting health care reforms established by former President Barack Obama that now are under attack by President Donald Trump’s administration. He also leaves no doubt about his support for legislation aimed at curbing gun violence. Feldman is fuzzy on those key issues.
Didech is endorsed for this open seat in a district that includes Buffalo Grove, Vernon Hills and Mundelein.
