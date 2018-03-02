ENDORSEMENT: Suffredin for county board in 13th District Democratic primary

Larry Suffredin, Cook County Board Democratic primary candidate and incumbent, is endorsed by the Sun-Times. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Larry Suffredin in recent years has been a notable champion of working-class issues.

He sponsored the minimum wage ordinance that by 2020 will increase the hourly minimum to $13 an hour, though some suburbs shunned it. He has backed paid sick days for workers and protections for immigrants. And he’s been a protector of the forest preserves, that great and free refuge for working folks on a Sunday afternoon, advocating for greater funding and further land acquisition and against over-development.

We endorse Suffredin in this primary race to represent the residents of the 13th District, which includes part of Chicago and the near north suburbs.

Suffredin has two young, ambitious challengers in DePaul University sophomore Bushra Amiwala, 19, and Daniel Foster, 30. They might one day be terrific lawmakers, but, at this time, they are nowhere near ready to hold this seat.

When Democrats running for Cook County commissioner in the 13th District visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Jan. 16, we asked them to introduce themselves to voters. Watch Cook County Commissioner Larry Suffredin’s response:

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com