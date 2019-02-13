When Pritzker pays staffers out of his own pocket, where’s their loyalty lie?

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has almost doubled the salaries of 20 top state employees by paying them half out of his own pocket. File Photo. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Phil Kadner’s column on Wednesday, about Gov. J.B. Pritzker providing additional compensation from his own pocket for 20 state-paid employees is spot on.

Kadner correctly states a fundamental of governance in a democracy: Government officers and employees owe their allegiance to the citizens. In Illinois, that means they don’t owe their allegiance to a governor who is increasing their compensation with private funds. As Kadner observes, “All of these folks are our employees” and they work for us, “the taxpayer.” They don’t work for Pritzker.

Pritzker’s scheme raises ethical and legal issues, constitutional and statutory. At a minimum, he or another state officers should seek an official opinion from the Illinois attorney general.

Dennis M. Dohm

Retired Circuit Judge

Oak Lawn

MAGA hats beyond the acceptable

Why would the Sun-Times prominently publish a letter to the editor extolling Donald Trump’ s hateful MAGA hats? They are symbols of prejudice and bigotry as repulsive as the swastika or a Klansman’s hood. The writer of this incendiary letter betrays his wish to provoke people who are opposed to his Trumpian views. Surely the Sun-Times can find a conservative viewpoint less galling than this putrid garbage.

Samuel C. Small, Roseland

Too many aldermen

In light of the latest aldermanic corruption scandal in Chicago, which seems like an annual event, tell me why the city needs 50 aldermen?

Los Angeles , with a population of 3.7 million residents — and a larger land size than Chicago — has only 15 council members. New York City has a population of 8 million people, and also a larger land size, yet it has 51 alderman.

Why does Chicago, at one third the size, need 50?

Alderman in Chicago is considered a part time job, though it pays $105,000 to $120,000 a year.

The people of Chicago deserve an explanation.

John Moravecek , Naperville