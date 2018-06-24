Sign the nine bills, Governor, and make Illinois safer and fairer

In an editorial last Tuesday, the Sun-Times encouraged Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign nine bills that could make Illinois safer and fairer. But if history has taught us anything about this governor, it is that he is highly predictable. In his terse and caustic fashion, he will issue statements such as, “We want to remedy the whole problem” and “none of these proposed bills will do that.”

The governor has a chance to show the people of Illinois that he truly wants to improve our state and address the real problems we are facing. But, as in the past, he will probably dismiss the nine bills out of hand and blame everyone else for our problems. It will be very interesting to see if the governor seizes this opportunity to record some real accomplishments in his time in office.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park

Tired of Trump’s America yet?

Republicans have to make a decision: Are we living in Trump’s America or the America that our forefathers founded with blood, sweat and tears? Truth is, the American people had better wake up and return control of Congress to the Democrats in November or our nation is doomed.

Michael Shepherd, Bellwood

Great to read Georgie Anne Geyer

Many thanks to Georgie Anne Geyer for explaining the historical cause for so many refugees now wanting to escape their violent homelands in Central America. The same can be said about refugees pouring into Europe — as a result of wars for which our country is responsible in the Middle East.

Susan Vance,

Tucson, Arizona

