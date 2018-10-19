ENDORSEMENT: Tom Weber for Illinois House in the 64th District

Republican Tom Weber of Lake Villa is our choice in the 64th District. A small business owner with a track record in Lake County politics and community service, he has a big edge in experience over Democrat Trisha Zubert of Volo.

Weber is well-suited to go to Springfield and address one of his district’s biggest concerns: the exodus of businesses and residents across the border to Wisconsin. He has served on the Lake County Board and the Lake County Forest Preserve District Board since 2012.

Weber has shown that he knows how to compromise, an asset. He long opposed video gambling in local bars and restaurants, but agreed to support its legalization in Lake County — if the revenue gained was put aside for special purposes. That money now is being used to fund small mental health grants. Weber also partnered with a Democrat on the Forest Preserve board to make sure that a $1.3 million surplus was refunded to taxpayers.

