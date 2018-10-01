We deserve full truth about every Supreme Court nominee

Protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court holding signs with the image of Judge Brett Kavanaugh that read "Kava Nope" and "We Believe Christine Blasey Ford" on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Monday of last week. | Carolyn Kaster/AP

In a column on Sunday, Mona Charen wrote the following about the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing into the qualifications of Judge Brett Kavanaugh: “I don’t know who’s lying . . . but I do know that this carnival has had little to do with the truth.”

I would demur and say that it has everything to do with the truth. Kavanaugh is hoping to be seated on the highest court in the land, yet his past behavior speaks negatively about his character. He may have lied to the committee on small and large issues. There are numerous allegations of his heavy drinking, which he denies.

Logic would dictate a full and complete FBI investigation to establish the truth. It was the GOP and Kavanaugh who dragged their feet and are now trying to limit the scope of the FBI’s work. This is not a “stampede to judgment,” despite what Charen writes. Our country deserves the truth about Supreme Court nominees before they are appointed to the bench for a lifetime.

Carol Kraines, Deerfield

Which party has lost its way?

As I read your Sept. 30 editorial, in which you warned of a “rushed probe that will further cement the GOP’s reputation as the party that turns a blind eye to sexual assault,” the names Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky kept coming to mind.

Today’s paragons of virtue — Senate Democrats — pledged at that time to put their trust in a man who sullied not only his own honor, but also the honor of the presidency. And this was not a 36-year-old “he said, she said” situation involving teenagers. This was the Leader of the Free World and a young female intern.

Which political party’s reputation is tainted? Which party turns a blind eye to the sexual assault of women?

Barbara Wroblewski, Wheeling

Push your congressman to pass the ERA

According to polls, 80 percent of Americans think the Constitution guarantees equality to women. But as Phil Kadner wrote in a recent column, they are wrong. Kadner also was right to point out that our nation’s failure to pass the Equal Rights Amendment has not been a partisan issue. Democrats have failed to support it, too. In May, Illinois became the 37th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. I’m so proud of Illinois for taking this stance. I’m also proud of Sen. Dick Durbin for asking Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about the ERA.

Eight of the 20 members of Congress from Illinois, however, have yet to declare their support for House Joint Resolution 53, which would clear the path for federal ratification of the ERA.

Ask your representative where he or she stands. Let’s ratify the ERA.

AmyJo Conroy, Logan Square