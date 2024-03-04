$56K for a wedding? It’s the average cost in Chicago but not for these creative couples

Stacey McSwine’s engagement was a dream come true after her now-fiance popped the question on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

The pair began planning their wedding, but McSwine received a reality check when she saw the price tags of even small wedding venues in the Chicago area.

“What I came to realize shortly after being engaged and over a few weeks of exploring is that even an intimate wedding with close family and friends you could still easily spend $25,000 or $30,000,” said McSwine, who lives in Homewood. “It's insane, the cost of it.”

Chicago couples looking to get hitched this year are feeling the squeeze, wedding planners say. The average cost of a Chicago wedding, including the ceremony and reception, was $56,000 in 2023, according to a survey released last month by popular wedding planning app The Knot.

When looking at the average wedding cost by the 20 largest U.S. metro areas, Chicago ranked No. 2, behind New York where the average cost was $63,000. Nationally, The Knot said the average price of a wedding in 2023, was $35,000, up from $30,000 in 2022. It said the increase was "likely a direct result of inflation and the overall US economic landscape over the past couple of years."

“Overall, things are costing more for people getting married. There’s definitely been a change since the pandemic,” said Susan Cordogan, owner of Big City Bride, a Chicago wedding planning agency. “One thing that is surprisingly expensive is the cost of labor. The cost of labor has gone up because the cost of living goes up. So it's kind of a domino effect.”

Despite the price hikes due to inflation, it's still possible to pull off a dream wedding in the Chicago area and stay withing budget, wedding planners and couples shared.

McSwine and her husband-to-be will have their ceremony and reception in August at their favorite neighborhood French restaurant, with their total spend coming in under $10,000.

“For me, what's most important is the fact of this union that's coming together between me and my fiance, and that our friends and family who support that union are present to experience it with us. And that's it,” McSwine said.

Choose your date wisely

Having a wedding on an already busy weekend can hike prices for everything from transportation to rehearsal dinners and hotel rooms, Cordogan said.

“In Chicago, we have plenty of conventions and city-wide events, ranging from Lollapalooza to Nascar and this year, the Democratic National Convention,” Cordogan said. “And boy, oh, boy, if you pick one of those weekends, you're going to pay more for almost everything.”

Consider non-traditional venues

Asher Crawley turned to Peerspace, an Airbnb-like platform where Chicagoans list venues for rent. Crawley, who lives in the Northwest side, booked a converted Logan Square storefront loft that could accommodate her wedding guests for less than $100 an hour.

After signing their marriage license in November at Cook County Marriage Court, Crawley and her partner hosted their 12-person ceremony at the loft then everyone headed to Willis Tower, where a friend of Crawley’s took photos.

Asher Crawley and her husband, Dylan Saks, hold hands outside Willis Tower. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Because the cost was much lower than a traditional wedding venue, the newlyweds were able to host a wedding weekend — complete with brunch the morning after at Split-Rail — for under $5,000, she said.

“It was really nice to be able to celebrate that entire weekend together, and it was very affordable,” Crawley said. “And so now we're preparing for our honeymoon.”

Bristol Echeverria, owner of Chicago-based Sustainable Soirees, said couples should also keep in mind taxes and gratuity for vendors, which can add up quickly as well as unforeseen costs like adding tents due to weather.

“If possible, it’s always good to allocate about 10% of the budget for a contingency fund for other hidden costs,” Echeverria said.

Courthouse nuptials

Clad in a black velvet dress with a flower crown, Uptown-resident Emily Matkovich’s wedding was anything but traditional, opting to have it on Oct. 13, a Friday, at Cook County Marriage Court. Matkovich and her husband, Nic, spent less than $500.

"We got some good pictures downtown, and ultimately, being cheaper was the better option for us,” she said. “You didn't have to spend a lot of money to have a beautiful wedding, as long as you're with the people that love and care about you. For us, it's really not about the money. It's about the time we spend with each other.”

Jacqueline Lopez, a South Lawndale resident, said getting married in September alongside dozens of other couples at the courthouse was a special memory.

Jacqueline Lopez and Jose Serna outside City Hall in the Loop, where they were married in September. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“Everyone seemed so happy for each other — complimenting other brides' dresses and congratulating couples that had gotten married before them in line,” Lopez said. “It was such a beautiful experience that exceeded both of our expectations.”

After the ceremony, Lopez, her children and a few family members had dinner at a nearby steakhouse. All in, their wedding was less than $2,000, she said.

Jacqueline Lopez shows a photo of herself and Jose Serna on their wedding day at City Hall. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pizza, anyone?

Brookfield resident Bridgette Custis is getting married in October and wants the ceremony to reflect the couple's laid-back, fun-loving style; that’s why it'll feature beer pong and wood-fired pizza, she said.

Custis, who budgeted $15,000 for the wedding, said it didn’t make sense to spend more on a plated dinner service.

“It just goes back to making it more personal,” Custis said. “Don't get caught up in the, ‘Oh, it's a wedding. It has to be XYZ.’ There's no rules. You can do what you want.”

Cordogan, of Big City Bride, said another way to save on food and beverage is to bring your own booze, which can save "five figures easily." Vendors such as Binny’s Beverage Depot will deliver your choice of alcohol and pick it up after, offering refunds on any unopened products, according to their website.

Other cost-saving measures can be making your own table numbers or signage and getting family and friends to help — all things Custis started doing for her upcoming wedding.

“I was able to really save money by utilizing the people that love and care about us and wanted to help with the wedding,” said Custis, who works in downtown Chicago as an attorney. “We ordered faux florals on Black Friday, and I spent about $450 on 2,000 stems of florals so that pretty much covered all of the flowers for my wedding.”

Echeverria, of Sustainable Soirees, said a naturally beautiful venue coupled with a great photographer can help reduce decoration costs.

“If you have a really good photographer, you don’t need to spend as much money on details,” Echeverria said. “Your photos are going to look beautiful anyway.”

Trimming the guest list

Echeverria, of Sustainable Soirees, said more couples are doing a second round of invites closer to their wedding date.

“I am seeing people utilize a B-list a lot more,” Echeverria said. “They send out that first round of invitations and then if they get 10-15 no’s, they’ll send out another round of invites to their B list.”

Wedding planner Cordogan said cutting back on guests can easily keep a budget in check, noting that "not everyone needs a plus one.”

By making strategic choices, it’s still possible to have a beautiful and low-cost Chicago wedding, Cordogan said.

“The great American wedding is still alive and well," she said. "Couples are just sort of taking a more careful look at all of the elements that go into it, whether that's vendors or guests and everything in between.”