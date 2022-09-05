The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 5, 2022
Trump wins bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month.

By  Eric Tucker | AP
   
Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., is pictured on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida

Greg Lovett/Via AP Photos

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The judge had previously signaled her inclination to approve a special master, asking a department lawyer during arguments this month, “What is the harm?”

The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is unlikely to affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

A new federal law will lower the cost of prescription drugs, but an Illinois lawmaker says Congress should do more.
Congress can do more to reduce prescription drug costs
The Inflation Reduction Act is a huge step in the right direction. Two proposed laws would do more to help millions of Americans afford the prescriptions they need.
By Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
 
Across the busy street from the Sentinel’s warehouse in Centralia, stands the Carrolin Bel Tower, which was funded by the late William V. Joy, editor and publisher of the Sentinel.
Understanding, tolerance can bridge divisions between rural Illinois, Chicago
Wherever you go, whomever you meet, people are individuals first, not groups.
By Letters to the Editor
 
This 1898 map shows Underground Railroad routes overlaid with a drawing of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church (left) and the Thomas Hoyne residence (right).
Historical documents offer glimpses of the Underground Railroad in Chicago
Chicago had been a destination for freedom seekers. The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 changed things, making Canada a safer final destination and Chicago largely a weigh station on the Underground Railroad.
By Olivia Richardson | WBEZ and Maggie Sivit
 
Chelsea Raker, right, is among a group of students in a Northwestern University design thinking class at the Logan Correctional Center, which houses Illinois’ only full liberal arts program for incarcerated women.&nbsp;Anna Savchenko / WBEZ
These women are getting college degrees in prison, thanks to Northwestern program
The program at Logan Correctional Center is the only one in Illinois and among a small number of programs nationwide where women who are incarcerated can earn a bachelor’s degree.
By Anna Savchenko | WBEZ
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby: Husband wants me to lose habits I got from my parents
Every day for 20 years, he has offered a critique of his wife’s flaws and shortcomings
By Abigail Van Buren
 