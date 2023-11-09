The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Politics News Metro/State

Man from southwest suburbs accused of spraying officers, breaking windows during Capitol riot

William Lewis is accused of spraying officers on three occasions during the riot. One officer reported that he was sprayed in the mouth, and that he experienced a burning sensation on his face and eyes.

By  Jon Seidel
   
_Lewis1.jpg

Authorities say this picture depicts William Lewis of Burbank during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

U.S. District Court records

A man from southwest suburban Burbank has been arrested and faces criminal charges for allegedly deploying wasp and hornet spray at police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

William Lewis, 57, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, as well as civil disorder. He is also charged with several additional misdemeanors. He was arrested Thursday in Burbank and was later ordered released on conditions by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila Finnegan.

An FBI special agent wrote in court records that the agency posted Lewis’ picture on the Internet on March 23, 2022. The next day, tipsters began to report him as “Bill” or “Billy Lewis of Burbank.”

The agent said the FBI then used cell site and credit card records to trace Lewis’ movements across the country in early January 2021. They also found that Lewis’ credit card was used to purchase a black backpack from a Walmart in Virginia on Jan. 5, 2021. 

The suspect identified in images from the Capitol riot as Lewis carried a similar backpack, the agent wrote. 

Lewis is accused of spraying several officers on three occasions during the riot. One officer reported that he was sprayed in the mouth, and that he experienced a burning sensation on his face and eyes.

The feds also accuse Lewis of using a baton to break at least three panes of glass in a window near the Capitol’s lower west terrace tunnel.

More than 40 Illinois residents have faced criminal charges in connection with the Capitol riot. 

