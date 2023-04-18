The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Politics Highland Park parade shooting News

Illinois assault weapons ban withstands appeal in federal court

A Chicago federal court denied a request by Robert Bevis, a firearms store owner in Naperville, to block the ban while he appeals a Virginia ruling that found the ban “constitutionally sound.”

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Illinois assault weapons ban withstands appeal in federal court
Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holds an AR-15-style rifle.

Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holding an AR-15-style rifle.

Rich Hein / Sun-Times

The federal appeals court in Chicago on Tuesday denied a request to block the Illinois assault weapons ban while it faces legal challenges.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request for an injunction by Robert Bevis, a firearms store owner in Naperville, while he appeals a ruling by U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that found the ban “constitutionally sound.”

Related

Bevis sought the injunction last month, asking the appeals court to block the ban for himself and anyone else affected by the law.

Illinois banned the sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in a bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Jan. 10. It requires that anyone who already owned such a weapon to register it with the Illinois State Police.

The law also capped the purchase of magazines at 10 rounds for long guns and 15 for handguns and made rapid-fire devices known as switches illegal because they turn firearms into fully automatic weapons.

Related

Pritzker’s signature came six months after a man used an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to kill seven people and wound more than 48 others at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. 

Related

Bevis’ lawyers argued that his Law Weapons & Supply business suffered because of the ban and might end up closing if it can’t sell the popular guns.

In her ruling, Kendall wrote that, “because assault weapons are particularly dangerous weapons … their regulation accords with history and tradition.”

Related

Bevis’ lawyers have cited earlier Supreme Court rulings that weapons must be found to be “dangerous and unusual” to be banned. Because assault-style rifles are “commonly possessed by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes,” they can’t be banned because they are “not unusual,” they argued.

Bevis’ lawsuit is just one of several lawsuits seeking to overturn the state ban.

Related

Next Up In Politics
Year of the Incumbent? Only one sitting City Council member unseated this year — first time in a century
Former ComEd CEO testifies that secretly recorded call central to bribery case against her actually ‘proves my innocence’
Wall Street Journal reporter held on spying charges denied release on bail
CPS looking to move away from student-based budgeting, CEO Martinez says
Lightfoot says she’s handing Johnson a city with rosy financial future
Fox News to pay $787.5 million to Dominion in defamation case settlement
The Latest
A tick crawling up the inside of a camo jacket Saturday, a sign of the times. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Tick, tick, it’s that time
Record warmth last week brought people outside en masse and with that came contact with ticks; here’s practical suggestions.
By Dale Bowman
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend to death with rock, fatally shooting her current boyfriend
Steven Hawthorne, 56, faces two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder. He was previously convicted of murder as a teenager.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband’s rejection of our polyamorous son breaks my heart
Father refuses to speak to man who has decided, along with his wife, that they see other partners.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Southwest Side Ald. Anabel Abarca (12th), was the only incumbent knocked out of the Council this cycle. She was only on the job about two months before she was beaten by Julia Ramirez in the first round of municipal voting Feb. 28.&nbsp;
Elections
Year of the Incumbent? Only one sitting City Council member unseated this year — first time in a century
The solitary defeat of appointed Ald. Anabel Abarca (12th) marks the fewest defeated incumbents since Chicago instituted the 50-member City Council system in 1923. Seven sitting members were knocked out in each of the previous two election cycles.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
DIPLOMAT_101_Unit_01783RC.jpg
Movies and TV
An American wary in London: Keri Russell intrigues again in ‘The Diplomat’
On instantly engrossing Netflix series, the star of ‘The Americans’ is back in foreign affairs as an ambassador to the U.K. who feels out of place
By Richard Roeper
 