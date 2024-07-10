The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Politics Chicago Crime

Fact check: Viral tweet wrongly claims Brandon Johnson blamed Richard Nixon for Chicago violence

Richard Nixon defenders piled onto the Chicago mayor after a conservative media outlet clipped a comment Johnson made at a news conference addressing Fourth of July weekend violence.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Fact check: Viral tweet wrongly claims Brandon Johnson blamed Richard Nixon for Chicago violence
Former President Richard Nixon and Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Former President Richard Nixon and Mayor Brandon Johnson.

National Archive/Newsmakers, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After more than 100 people were shot in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, Mayor Brandon Johnson held a news conference during which he hardened his stance on gun violence, saying “there will be consequences.”

In response to a question about gunshots in his own neighborhood, the mayor touched on the root causes of violence — particularly the correlation between poverty and violence.

Out of that tangent came a viral tweet in which The Blaze, a conservative media outlet, incorrectly said Johnson “blames President Richard Nixon for the violence in his city.”

The tweet, with nearly a million views, caught the attention of the Richard Nixon Foundation, which operates the former president’s library and museum.

“Mayor Johnson’s reference to President Nixon is gratuitous and the facts are not on his side in his characterization of Richard Nixon and the Nixon administration’s civil rights record,” the foundation wrote as a preamble to a series of tweets defending Nixon’s record.

Other conservative media outlets, including Fox News and the Washington Examiner, picked up the story.

“Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson bizarrely blames Richard Nixon for surging gun violence,” read the New York Post’s online headline.

But Johnson didn’t blame Nixon for violence in Chicago. The mayor’s only mention of Nixon came after reflecting on President Lyndon B. Johnson’s war on poverty.

“Black death has been unfortunately accepted in this country for a very long time,” the mayor said. “We had a chance 60 years ago to get at the root causes and people mocked President Johnson, and we ended up with Richard Nixon.”

After Johnson decided not to run again in 1968, a divided Democratic Party nominated Vice President Hubert Humphrey to lead the ticket, only to see him lose to Nixon that November.

Before his mention of Nixon, Johnson said “we didn’t get here overnight,” not blaming any single person for the city’s struggle with violence but instead pointing to poverty.

“The fact of the matter is where there is most violence, that’s where the poverty is most invasive,” Johnson said. “This is not just unique to Chicago, this is all over the planet. Where there is poverty, there is destruction and terror and torment. Now as I said, and I’ll finish with this, we gotta hold people accountable. But you know what my ultimate goal is? Is to transform this city so we cut off the pipeline of boys between the ages of 10 and 19 being either victims or the perpetrators, so yeah it is personal.”

The foundation’s post on X has garnered over a million views and thousands of interactions, with Nixon supporters jumping to the former president’s defense.

But although Johnson is a self-described progressive Democrat, he has been decidedly bipartisan when criticizing those he argues are responsible for creating an atmosphere that has allowed violence to flourish.

In a news conference in June, the mayor pointed to the “failures of previous administrations” of Chicago mayors, who he argued “have been intentional about leaving our communities behind.”

“This crisis did not show up with simply a bullet,” Johnson said in June. “This crisis showed up when previous administrations decided to give up on these communities.”

Chicago has been ruled by Democratic mayors since 1931.

Hear the mayor’s most recent comments:

Next Up In Politics
Canceling Chicago police officers’ days off before DNC is ‘a recipe for disaster,’ union boss says
CPS proposes cutting administrative costs, restructuring debt to close $500M deficit
Should Chicago bring back NASCAR next year? What Sun-Times readers say.
Downstate man who wore Revolutionary War costume and gas mask at Jan. 6 riot gets 2.5 months in jail
Illinois’ Trump delegates head to Milwaukee at a time of upheaval in the state Republican Party
Man who damaged Chicago abortion clinics gets a year of home confinement
The Latest
Cubs Orioles Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' Ian Happ makes his lasting mark on Camden Yards, joins select group in 'cool tradition
Notes: Manger Craig Counsell gave updates in Kyle Hendricks and Mike Tauchman.
By Maddie Lee
 
Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in “Fly Me to the Moon." SUMMOV24. Sony/Apple TV+
Movies and TV
Upbeat 'Fly Me to the Moon' fueled by a potent mix of comedy, romance and star power
Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum have great chemistry in period piece imagining the lead-up to NASA’'s 1969 moon landing.
By Richard Roeper
 
CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Things To Do
Things to in Chicago July 11-17: The Mix
The country sounds and grilled delicacies of the Windy City Smokeout, a Jerry Seinfeld show in Indiana and the launch of the Millennium Park Summer Film Series are some of the Chicago area’s entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
20240621_Hot_Wing_King__mm0294.jpg
Theater
'There's no trickery’ as ‘Hot Wing King’ cast cooks chicken onstage
Writers Theatre delivers the Chicago premiere of the drama that relies on, well, some real culinary skills.
By  Mike Davis - WBEZ
 
A CTA train on the tracks.
Crime
Girl, 15, charged in string of CTA beatings, robberies
Police say the teen attacked and robbed four passengers on CTA buses and trains starting Jan. 8. The most recent attack was July 4.
By Sun-Times Wire
 