Thursday, July 11, 2024
Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider says it's time for Biden to step aside, 'pass the torch'

Schneider did not say in his statement who should replace Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider speaks during Jewish United Fund’s event to support Israel outside North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Politicians like Gov. Pritzker and Schneider along with Jewish leaders prayed for Israel, which was attacked by Hamas militants and has killed more than 900 people. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider on Thursday became the second Democratic member of Illinois’ congressional delegation to urge President Joe Biden to withdraw from his race for reelection.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., said Thursday that President Joe Biden should step aside and “pass the torch.”

“I love President Biden,” Schneider said in a statement. “I am forever grateful for his leadership and service to our nation. The time has come, however, for President Biden to heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership to guide us to the future he has enabled and empowered us to pursue.

“In passing the torch now, President Biden has a chance to live up to this standard and seal his place in history as one of the greatest leaders our nation, and history, has ever known. He can lead the transition of power to a new generation that can build a stronger party and a stronger nation.

“I fear if he fails to make the right choice, our democracy will hang in the balance.”

Schneider, who represents the 10th Congressional District, which sweeps in the North Shore and northwest suburbs, made his comments before Biden’s Thursday afternoon make-or-break press conference at the NATO summit.

Illinois sends 14 Democrats to the House and so far, Schneider and Rep. Mike Quigley are the only ones to call on Biden to quit the race. Biden is in the fight for this political life following his disastrous debate with former President Donald Trump.

Various news reports say 10 members of the House Democrats have called for replacing Biden, while in the Senate, only one Democrat, Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont said Biden has to go.

In his statement, Schneider, said, “I was proud to be the first member of the Illinois delegation to endorse his candidacy five years ago. I knew then he would be a great president and he has proven me right. If the history books were to be closed today, he would unquestionably be recorded as one of our greatest presidents.”

With the political landscape quickly changing — and not the president’s favor — Schneider said “Biden now has the opportunity to secure his legacy and boldly deliver the nation to a new generation of leadership.

“The stakes in this election could not be higher. Donald Trump and the administration he would install are an absolute threat to the very core of our nation. He is publicly committed to undermining our constitution and the democratic republic it established.

“A second Trump administration will tear apart our economy, further devastate reproductive freedom, threaten our national security and degrade our vital leadership role in the world order that we helped establish after World War II.

“We are faced with a stark choice: be resigned to slog through this election praying we can successfully defend our democracy, or enthusiastically embrace a vibrant vision for our future, building on the extraordinary foundation President Biden has created for our nation over the past four years.”

Schneider did not say who should replace Biden at the top of the ticket.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to be nominated virtually by Democratic delegates at the end of July — the date has not been set — in advance of the Democratic Convention in Chicago, Aug. 19-22.

