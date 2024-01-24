Lemont businessman admits role in Cook County property tax conspiracy

A Lemont businessman caught up in the feds’ sprawling public corruption investigations pleaded guilty Wednesday to a conspiracy involving the exchange of home improvement work and sports tickets for reduced Cook County property assessments.

Alex Nitchoff, 56, struggled early in the hearing while standing before U.S. District Judge John Kness. The judge called a brief recess after Nitchoff became emotional. Nitchoff could later be seen wiping his eyes as he waited for the judge to return.

When the hearing resumed and the judge asked him if he’d gotten any sleep the night before, Nitchoff told him he “woke up at 2 in the morning.” Still, he said he was well-rested enough to press forward.

Nitchoff wound up admitting that he and others had agreed to give private benefits to a onetime employee of the Cook County assessor’s office, Lavdim Memisovski, who then made sure property assessment appeals were routed to him so he could ultimately reduce assessed values.

Property assessments are a key factor in determining property tax bills. The conspiracy took place between 2016 and June 2019.

The home improvement work allegedly involved the construction of a shed and the installation of gutters at Memisovski’s home. On May 23, 2019, Nitchoff allegedly met with Memisovski and offered him the use of Nitchoff’s home in Florida. Nitchoff also allegedly asked if Memisovski needed help with any other home improvement projects, saying he was “gonna owe ya.”

Nitchoff’s plea agreement alleges that an employee of Nitchoff’s construction company, John Bodendorfer, was also involved in the conspiracy. Bodendorfer has been under indictment since May.

Memisovski pleaded guilty to a conspiracy in August 2022 but has yet to be sentenced. Nitchoff’s sentencing hearing has been set for May 8. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Nitchoff’s late father, Boris, has also been identified as a key player in the pending case against former Ald. Carrie Austin (34th), allegedly providing her with sump pumps and kitchen cabinets for her home as he sought her help in pushing a development through City Hall.

Boris Nitchoff died in November 2020.

