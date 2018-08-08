Trump’s legal team rejects Mueller interview terms, counters

President Donald Trump’s legal team has rejected the latest ground rules for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

The president’s lawyers didn’t rule out an interview, but on Wednesday countered with terms narrowing the questioning, the New York Times reported.

Trump’s team lately has been calling for Mueller to wrap up the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The negotiations come amid a backdrop of Trump’s escalating attacks on the probe, including his blunt declaration that his attorney general should terminate “right now” the federal probe into the campaign that took him to the White House, a newly fervent attack on the special counsel investigation that could imperil his presidency. Trump also assailed the trial of his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, by the special counsel’s team.

On August 2, Trump called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to put an end to Mueller’s Russia probe. Taking to Twitter, Trump said Sessions “should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further.”

Contributing: The Associated Press