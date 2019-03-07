House passes resolution condemning bigotry
WASHINGTON — The House has passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, discrimination against Muslims and other bigotry against minorities.
The 407-23 vote Thursday was a bid to end dissension among Democrats over congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s latest remarks on Israel. Omar said the Jewish state’s allies pressure lawmakers to pledge “allegiance” to a foreign country.
Some lawmakers wanted Omar implicitly rebuked with a measure condemning anti-Semitism. But others said the resolution should condemn discrimination against Muslims, too.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Omar didn’t intend the remark to be anti-Semitic.
Democrats have long been split over the U.S.-Israeli relationship. But the developments seem to highlight a divide that’s as generational as it is ideological. The dynamics on Israel have seeped into the party’s fight over the 2020 presidential nomination.