Political Daybook for Friday, Oct. 5

Gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and his running mate, State Rep. Juliana Stratton, celebrate his win. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 29 days away.

Here are the political events scheduled for Monday, Oct. 8 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

• 10:30 a.m. — Juliana Stratton, State Sen. Toi Hutchinson, Planned Parenthood Illinois Action PAC Chair Jennifer Welch, and Personal PAC President and CEO Terry Cosgrove to hold a press conference on Brett Kavanaugh and reproductive rights in Illinois.Planned Parenthood Illinois Action PAC, 18 South Michigan Avenue, 6th floor.

• 11 a.m. — Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Cheri Bustos, Rep. Robin Kelly, Rep. Bobby Rush, Rep. Danny Davis and Cook County Commissioner Chuy Garcia join labor leaders to rally against the privatization of the U.S. Postal Service. Federal Plaza, 230 S. Dearborn

• 12:30 p.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner walks in the 66th annual Chicago Columbus Day Parade. Step off at State Street and Wacker Drive.

• 1:45 p.m – Mayor Emanuel to announce plans to expand the Shared Cost Sidewalk Program. 6045 North Melvina Avenue.

ILLINOIS

• 1 p.m. – Equality Illinois, Personal PAC, Men4Choice and Planned Parenthood Illinois Action PAC host a “day of action” to support Mica Freeman’s campaign for Illinois’ 97th House District. Until 4 p.m. at Wheatland Dems Office, 4003 Plainfield-Naperville Road, Suite 105, in Naperville.

• 7 p.m. — Sean Casten, 6th District candidate for Congress, will convene a panel for a Veterans and Military Families Roundtable discussion on issues facing today’s veterans, active military, and their families. Cantigny Visitor Center, 1S151 Winfield Rd., Wheaton.

• 8 p.m. — Lauren Underwood, the Democratic nominee for Congress in Illinois’ 14th District, will be joined by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington’s 7th District, for a roundtable to discuss issues specific to northern Illinois’ south Asian community. Sara’s Grill & Eastern Cuisine, 2860 Showplace Dr. in Naperville.

