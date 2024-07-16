Scenes from inside the 2024 Republican National Convention

The Latest
Williams is expected to make $39.4 million over four seasons with a fifth-year option the Bears need to decide on after three full seasons.
“I understand [I’m] the positive story,” Crochet said, “but it’s just tough because we’re having the season that we’re having. All I can do is focus on doing my job.”
Improving our infrastructure with revenue from an increase in motor fuel taxes is a good bet, one labor leader writes. Plus, Chicago should get more ‘novelty’ sports events in addition to NASCAR.
A partir de las 9:45 p.m., el servicio meteorológico informó de 10 tornados activos en el área de Chicago, según los meteorólogos de ABC7 y WGN-TV. Era demasiado pronto para evaluar los posibles daños, pero poco después de las 10 p.m., ComEd informó de 2,226 fallos que afectaron a 201,217 clientes.
The National Weather Service is investigating more than 25 possible tornadoes, though it’s unlikely the number of confirmed twisters will be that high.