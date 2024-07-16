The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
RNCMon-071624-98.jpg

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to delegates on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNC 2024 News Politics

Scenes from inside the 2024 Republican National Convention

Illinois Republicans heartily welcomed Donald Trump’s selection of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance on the first day of the convention.

By  Ashlee Rezin and Anthony Vazquez
   
A bandage covers President Donald Trump’e ear on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A bandage covers former President Donald Trump’s ear on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The crowd reacts to President Donald Trump on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The crowd applauds and cheers for former President Donald Trump on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), point to supporters on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), point to supporters on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-26.JPG

Thousands attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-37.JPG

Texas delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-21.JPG

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-22.JPG

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois delegate Susan Sweeney wears a top hat on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois delegate Susan Sweeney wears a top hat on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-27.JPG

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-28.JPG

Illinois delegate Diane Jordan smiles at someone in the crowd on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-29.JPG

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (center) attends the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-40.JPG

Former President Donald Trump greets his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-50.jpg

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump walks onto the floor on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-61.jpg

A delegate from Montana with pins on her hat on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-63.jpg

A delegate writes Vance on a sign on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-72.jpg

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-75.jpg

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-80.jpg

Delegates attend the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-84.jpg

Illinois Delegate Mark Shaw makes an announcement on the floor at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-86.jpg

A supporter takes a photo in from the Trump 2024 sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-87.jpg

Donald Trump Jr. looks up on the stage on the floor at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-88.jpg

Supporters hold Trump signs on the floor at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-89.jpg

A supporter holds a trump sign on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-90.jpg

Supporters hold Trump signs on the floor at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum at 1111 N Vel R. Phillips Ave at Milwaukee, WI Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-94.jpg

Delegates cheer on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-124.jpg

Vice President candidate JD Vance points at attendees on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) greets Donald Trump Jr. on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) greets Donald Trump Jr. on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

President Donald Trump walks down the steps as he leaves the convention on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

President Donald Trump walks down the steps as he leaves the convention on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump greets Tucker Carlson as he enters the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump greets Tucker Carlson as he enters the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump greets his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as he enters the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump greets his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as he enters the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-129.jpg

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Vice President candidate JD Vance on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

President Donald Trump fist bumps as he leaves the convention on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump raises his fist as he exits the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A delegate holds up a sign during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A delegate holds up a sign during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-130.jpg

Vice President candidate JD Vance touches his chest as the crowd cheers on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

RNCMon-071624-55.JPGFormer President Donald Trump greets U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump greets U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Monday, July 15, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

