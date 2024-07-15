The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
RNC 2024 Metro/State Politics

Energetic Illinois Republicans thank 'an angel' for Trump's survival, push for unity

Illinois Republicans rallied behind former President Donald Trump — whom they say is helping heal fractures in their own state party.

By  Mitchell Armentrout and Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Energetic Illinois Republicans thank 'an angel' for Trump's survival, push for unity
Rep. Mary Miller (15th) speaks with guests at the Illinois Delegation breakfast at the Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport conference room at 6362 South 13th Street in Oak Creek, WI, Monday, July 15, 2024.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-15th) speaks with guests at the Illinois Delegation breakfast at a conference room inside the Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport hotel in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

OAK CREEK, Wis. — With prayers and chants for Donald Trump, Illinois Republicans on Monday kicked off the first day of the Republican National Convention with renewed vigor and a focus on uniting a fractured state party behind the momentum of the former president’s campaign.

News of a federal judge’s dismissal of Trump’s classified documents case arrived in the middle of the Illinois delegation’s breakfast speaking program, but their first priority was celebrating his survival two days after his attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Illinois Republican National Committeewoman Demetra DeMonte also thanked God for “sparing Donald Trump from almost certain death.”

“Surely you sent an angel to gently touch his face, to move it so ever slightly to avoid the fatal shot from the assassin’s bullet. This is just your most recent blessing of this man of ultimate courage and resilience, who was injured and prevailed over his enemies,” DeMonte said in an opening prayer.

Related

U.S. Rep Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, said voters “saw a strong leader go down and stand up with an attitude to fight to bring back what it is this nation is.”

Bost said they would spend the week “talking about the policy, and talking about the issues. We’ll talk about the greatness of this person we’re running for president in Donald Trump, his experience and know-how in his fight. And then what we also do, is we stand united.”

Rep. Mike Bost (12th) speaks at the Illinois Delegation breakfast at the Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport conference room at 6362 South 13th Street in Oak Creek, WI, Monday, July 15, 2024.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-12th) speaks at the Illinois Delegation breakfast at a Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport conference room in Oak Creek, Wisconsin Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bost then singled out former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, whom he beat in a “tough” primary showdown in the southern Illinois district.

“Let me tell you something: both I and that man right there, Darren Bailey, we’re gonna stand shoulder to shoulder and help elect Donald Trump,” Bost said.

Bailey later said, “We have a priority, and it is to get President Trump elected. Let’s come together. Let’s make that happen. And again, maybe by working together and doing some of that, we’ll learn enough from each other to be able to move forward and work together on other things.”

State Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, who said he was “the first person in the Midwest higher than a mayor to endorse” Trump in 2016, began a “Trump” chant among delegates.

“We need to put our energy behind each other and push Democrats back. That’s what we need to do in this state,” Cabello said.

Rep. John Cabelo (68th) speaks with a reporter at the Illinois Delegation breakfast at the Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport conference room at 6362 South 13th Street in Oak Creek, WI, Monday, July 15, 2024.

State Rep. John Cabelo (R-68th) speaks with a reporter at the Illinois Delegation breakfast at a Comfort Suites Milwaukee Airport conference room in Oak Creek, WI, Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

U.S. Rep Mary Miller, a Republican from downstate Oakland, echoed that sense of intra-party camaraderie in contrast to months of squabbles between differing factions of a state GOP that has moved farther right.

“It’s kind of like a family,” Miller said. “When you get a lot of personalities together, you have problems you need to work out, but bottom line, you’re a family and you stick together, and that’s what the Republican Party in Illinois is going to do… We have an enemy, and it’s the people that want to fundamentally transform America.”

Related

Illinois Republicans roundly celebrated the dismissal of the classified documents case, viewing it as a sign of the former president’s innocence — despite the federal judge not taking up the legality of the actions. The case was dismissed because U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel was unconstitutional.

State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said he was not surprised to hear about the classified documents case dismissal — and claimed “this is all because they don’t like the president.”

“Republicans have said that this is, you know, they’re weaponizing the judicial system and we’ve seen this and we believe that this should be settled at the ballot box and not in the courtroom,” said Chesney, an at-large delegate.

Bost, too, told reporters that he was “glad” to hear about the dismissal.

“The only person in this nation that can and have [sic] the ability to remove and or change the classification is the sitting president of the United States. That’s why it’s important that this was thrown out,” Bost said. “The powers of the president should not be infringed upon. He or she has to be able to run the country.”

Next Up In Politics
Months after flag-burning controversy, Johnson set to name Sigcho-Lopez to chair Council's Zoning Committee
Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case, says special prosecutor was appointed illegally
Mayor's grooming bill grows: Johnson's campaign spends another $8,200 on makeup artist
Trump is expected to take RNC stage Monday night
Chicago faith leaders react after Donald Trump assassination attempt
Illinois Republicans ready to 'rock this' RNC as Trump assassination attempt unites GOP
The Latest
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
Death of man shot in Chicago Lawn marks 22nd homicide of Fourth of July weekend
Flavio Tovar, 26, was wounded in a shooting about 11:30 p.m. on July 3 in 6500 block of South Western Avenue. He is the 22nd person killed in shootings over the Fourth of July extended holiday weekend.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Red, white and blue backdrop screens declaring "RNC 2024" are on the stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ahead of the Republican National Convention, as empty unfolded chairs are seen in the foreground.
RNC 2024
Trump is expected to take RNC stage Monday night
Security in Milwaukee has been beefed up, according to U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Screenshot 2024-07-14 at 9.22.05 PM.png
Crime
Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham identified
Achilles C. Beasley, 18, was sitting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of West 88th Street about 6:05 p.m. Sunday when he was hit in the leg by gunfire, police said. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Woman shot at Matteson Amazon fulfillment center
The Sunday shooting of the 33-year-old woman, who was grazed in her head and suffered injuries that did not threaten her life, was likely sparked by an earlier fight involving staffers in the parking lot, officials said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Air and Water Show full lineup for 2024 lakefront event revealed
Returning this year are the Navy Blue Angels and Army Golden Knights, joined by newcomers RJ Gritter and the Trojan Phlyers and more.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 