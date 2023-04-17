The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 17, 2023
Julie Ertz returns to NWSL, signs with Angel City

Ertz’s last club appearance was on May 21, 2021, when she injured her right knee while playing for the Red Stars.

By  Anne M. Peterson | AP
   
United States midfielder Julie Ertz heads the ball past Ireland forward Kyra Carusa.

Julie Ertz, shown in a USWNT friendly vs. Ireland, will return to the NWSL with Angel City.

Eric Gay/AP

Midfielder Julie Ertz has signed a one-year contract with Angel City that will bring her back to the National Women’s Soccer League after a nearly two-year absence.

Ertz has not played in the league since spring 2021 because of injuries and after taking time off for the birth of her son. She also recently returned to the U.S. national team for a pair of exhibition matches against Ireland.

“Julie is a world-class player who has proven herself time and again at both club and national team levels,” Angel City coach Freya Coombe said in a statement Monday. “In addition to her quality on the ball, she will help us defend higher up the field and against opponent transition. Her leadership and World Cup and Olympic medal-winning experience will undoubtedly help us on our quest for a championship.”

The Red Stars traded her rights to Angel City in late 2021 but Ertz never played for the team because of her pregnancy. She and husband Zach Ertz, a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, welcomed son Madden in August.

She became a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.

“From the moment they traded for my rights up until now, they have been unwavering in their support of my journey,” Ertz said in a statement. “I cannot wait to get to work with the team and finally experience the amazing game day atmosphere.”

Ertz is also vying for one of the 23 U.S. roster spots for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The 31-year-old was on the American squads that won World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

The Latest
QB Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed.
NFL
Eagles will sign QB Jalen Hurts to $255 million extension
Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Dan Gelston | Associated Press
 
Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, breaks the tape at the finish line to win the women’s division of the Boston Marathon.
Olympic Sports
Kenyans Evans Chebet, Hellen Obiri win Boston Marathon
For the first time, the race also includes a nonbinary division, with 27 athletes registered.
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) held a news conference Friday, April 14, 2023 to discus a plan for vendors displaced from the Little Village Discount Mall to relocate to a former Kmart in Gage Park.
La Voz Chicago
Grupo de vendedores de Discount Mall encuentra nuevo local en Gage Park
El espacio en Gage Park, un viejo Kmart, tiene 120,000 pies cuadrados, aproximadamente tres veces el espacio que tenían antes los vendedores.
By Michael Loria
 
Pedestrians cross the street on the corner of E Washington St and N Michigan Ave where hundreds of teens gathered Saturday night causing damage vehicles. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
2 jóvenes baleados y varias personas arrestadas durante reunión en el centro
Los adolescentes se encontraban en una gran multitud cuando se escucharon disparos alrededor de las 9 p.m. el sábado.
By Cindy HernandezViolet Miller, and 2 more
 
Spring snow flurries left a light dusting on yards, homes and trees on April 17, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Ráfagas de viento y temperaturas congelantes la noche del lunes
El servicio meteorológico advirtió hoy sobre ráfagas de viento de 40 a 45 mph, con temperaturas que bajarán nuevamente a alrededor de cero grados por la noche.
By Sun-Times Wire
 