The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Soccer News Chicago

US Soccer Federation to move HQ from Chicago to Atlanta

The Soccer Federation plans to build a national training center in Atlanta with financial support from Arthur Blank, who owns the Atlanta Falcons and MLS’s Atlanta United.

By  Associated Press
   
Charles Odom, Sports writer
SHARE US Soccer Federation to move HQ from Chicago to Atlanta
The United States Soccer Federation headquarters at 1801 S. Prairie Ave.

The U.S. Soccer Federation’s long-time headquarters at 1801 S. Prairie Ave.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

ATLANTA — The U.S. Soccer Federation is planning to build a national training center in Atlanta with financial support from Arthur Blank.

The USSF announced plans for the training center on Friday. Blank, who owns the Atlanta Falcons and MLS’s Atlanta United, is contributing $50 million for the project. The site for the facility will be selected in January, the USSF said.

“This national training center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country and will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come,” USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.

The USSF said in 2002 that the complex in Carson, California, would serve as its national training center. While that has been used often for winter training camps, the men’s national team has located training ahead of games at sites more convenient for its matches, such as in Florida ahead of matches in the Caribbean and Central America and near the venues of home games. U.S. Soccer also opened a national development center in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2018.

The federation’s headquarters was in New York, then moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and has been in Chicago since 1991. The USSF said the new facility will be the training site for all 27 national teams and its headquarters.

“America’s top athletes deserve the best when it comes to preparing them for competition on the global stage and I’m thrilled U.S. Soccer has chosen metro Atlanta as its new home,” Blank said in a statement.

“Atlanta’s incredible passion for soccer, corporate community and unmatched infrastructure make this a natural home for the national training center and I’m very confident our community will help America’s finest soccer players compete on a global level like never before.”

Atlanta’s burgeoning soccer scene, including Atlanta United sellouts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was a key to North America’s successful bid for 2026 World Cup.

The funding from Blank, the Home Depot co-founder, will be directed specifically to construction of facilities for U.S. Soccer’s nine extended national teams, including support of the Cerebral Palsy, Deaf and Power national teams.

The USSF says Blank’s contribution also is targeted to women’s youth national team camps, women’s coaching and mentorship initiatives and soccer-focused nonprofits in the Atlanta area. The national training center will be designed to host youth tournaments and soccer community conferences.

“I’m also pleased to help U.S. Soccer with community outreach and soccer development among underserved communities as part of our contribution and know that it will benefit scores of young people through engagement with the beautiful game for generations to come,” Blank said.

Next Up In Sports
With Alan Williams out, Bears’ Matt Eberflus will call plays Sunday
Netflix film ‘The Saint of Second Chances’ looks back at Mike Veeck’s highs and lows
Big Game Hunting: Penn State is coming at you, Illini. Are you up to a challenge like this one?
Bears, Justin Fields vow to fight energy drain
Twins hand White Sox fifth loss in six games
Jahmare Washington’s clutch defense helps Morgan Park survive Phillips. ‘You have to be a dog out there.’
The Latest
1640437577.jpg
Bears
With Alan Williams out, Bears’ Matt Eberflus will call plays Sunday
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams won’t travel with the Bears to Tampa because of personal reasons, leaving head coach Matt Eberflus to call defensive plays against the Buccaneers.
By Patrick Finley
 
Mike Veeck looks back at his life with candor and boisterous laughs in “The Saint of Second Chances.”
Sports Saturday
Netflix film ‘The Saint of Second Chances’ looks back at Mike Veeck’s highs and lows
Memorable documentary profiles Bill Veeck’s charismatic son through Disco Demolition, some dark years, a zany comeback in St. Paul and a family heartbreak.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jail_Hands.jpeg
Bail Reform
Chicago-area officials say they’re ready for bail reform as Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail Monday
Despite dire warnings, the experience of other jurisdictions that have made similar reforms largely shows they have had a negligible impact on crime.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Delaware v Penn State
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Penn State is coming at you, Illini. Are you up to a challenge like this one?
Also: picks for Central Michigan-Notre Dame, Northwestern-Duke, Minnesota-North Carolina, Washington-Michigan State and other Week 3 games.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Rupert the wallaby went missing Tuesday night in Monee. The animal escaped from his owner’s backyard.
Suburban Chicago
Missing wallaby has Monee residents, neighboring towns on the lookout
The 2-foot-tall, 45-pound wallaby named Rupert went missing earlier this week.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 