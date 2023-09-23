Megan Rapinoe reflects on career with USWNT ahead of final match at Soldier Field

Megan Rapinoe strode into the U.S. Soccer headquarters in Chicago with a remarkable sense of calm, considering the occasion.

She was there for her final U.S. Women’s National Team news conference, and her relaxed demeanor wasn’t forced. It was a natural response to her acceptance that after nearly two decades of donning the USWNT crest, Sunday’s match at Soldier Field against South Africa marks her final appearance as a player.

“I don’t think I’ve done everything right,” Rapinoe said. “But I’ve done it the way I wanted to.”

Rapinoe’s first appearance with the USWNT was on July 23, 2006. Her first goal came against Chinese Taipei on Oct. 1, 2006.

After 62 more goals, 73 assists, two World Cup titles and a slew of the sport’s most prestigious awards, Rapinoe’s quote sums up what her legacy will be. Her success on the field, of course, is unparalleled. But the unabashed way she used her platform as an athlete to impact societal change isn’t a record that can be broken or an award that can be won.

“By a mile, what we’ve done off the field [is what I’ll be most proud of],” Rapinoe said. “That has made a lasting impact.”

Since announcing her retirement, there have been countless moments of reflection. On Saturday, she had another with teammate and “forever captain” Becky Sauerbrunn on the team bus to her last training session.

The two talked about where the program was when they arrived and the force it has grown into. The result of a level of vulnerability and strength exemplified in their advocacy for LGBTQIA rights, racial justice, equity and equal pay for women.

Asked about the specific moment she realized the platform she had, Rapinoe couldn’t pinpoint just one. It was the result of the standard by which she always has lived her life: unafraid of the responsibility that comes with attention.

“It’s just kind of my worldview that you have a responsibility to use whatever talent you have, or whatever way you can, to make the world a better place,” Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe never has been just a soccer player, making her overly qualified for this moment in her career.

The next steps for her after her official retirement at the end of the NWSL season will start with rest. On the other side of that, Rapinoe said she wants to continue to contribute to the growth of women’s sports.

“I hope to be a big part of the business building, marketing and branding of women’s sports,” Rapinoe said. “I don’t necessarily want to be tied to one thing or one organization. But I’m looking to use my platform and the leverage that I have pretty similarly to how I do now.

‘‘I just will have a lot more free time to do so.”

Rapinoe was the first player off the bus at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview for training on Saturday morning. Within minutes, her playlist was blasting through a speaker, creating a spirited atmosphere for her last session with a team she has called family since she was 16.

Her teammates struggled to come up with just one favorite memory of Rapinoe when reflecting back on the years.

Defender Tierna Davidson talked about her first call-up and how Rapinoe was one of the first veterans to welcome her into camp.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher mentioned all the meals shared together.

Defender Crystal Dunn laughed as she talked about Rapinoe being the team’s resident DJ.

“You hear this music?” Dunn said. “She’s responsible for that.”

Rapinoe has been responsible for 17 years worth of legendary moments on the field and culture-shifting ones off of it. In her farewell and the reflection that has come with it, Rapinoe expressed excitement for the future of the national team that she helped build into a titan in sports.

The USWNT is in an unquestionable state of transition. The keys are being handed over to a group of young players Rapinoe believes will not only uphold the standards she helped set but also will lift the USWNT to new heights.

“Before I was on the team, no one knew about me,” Rapinoe said. “They only knew about Abby [Wambach], Mia [Hamm] and the rest of them. So, I think just that. You have to make your own way.”