The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Sports Media Sports College Sports

TV viewership for NCAA women’s basketball final outdraws men’s game

UConn’s 75-60 victory over Purdue in Monday night’s men’s final on TBS and TNT averaged 14.82 million, according to Nielsen. That was not enough to surpass the 18.87 million who watched South Carolina defeat Caitlin Clark and Iowa in Sunday afternoon’s women’s final on ABC and ESPN.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE TV viewership for NCAA women’s basketball final outdraws men’s game
The NCAA women's final had a bigger TV audience than the men's final.

The NCAA women’s final had a bigger TV audience than the men’s final.

Morry Gash/AP

For the first time, the NCAA women's basketball championship outdrew the men.

UConn’s 75-60 victory over Purdue in Monday night's men's final on TBS and TNT averaged 14.82 million, according to Nielsen. That was not enough to surpass the 18.87 million who watched South Carolina defeat Caitlin Clark and Iowa in Sunday afternoon's women's final on ABC and ESPN.

Monday night's audience was a 4% increase over last year's final between the Huskies and San Diego State on CBS. The number likely dropped off during the second half when UConn took control to become the first repeat champion since Florida in 2007.

The two men's semifinal games averaged 12.8 million. UConn-Alabama attracted 14.18 million and the game between Purdue and North Carolina State averaged 11.45 million. Friday night's women's semifinal games averaged 10.8 million, with the Iowa-UConn game averaging 14.2 million.

The 67 games of the men's tournament across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV averaged 9.9 million viewers, a 3% increase over last year. This year's tournament benefited from more blue bood and power conference programs advancing beyond the first weekend.

Related

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou nearing end of brief, disappointing season with one goal in hand
UConn tops first post-March Madness AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
Caleb Williams pushes back against claim he’s never overcome adversity
John Calipari steps down as Kentucky men’s basketball coach
Chicago fishing: Slouching toward spring
NFL approves more helmets specifically for quarterbacks, linemen
The Latest
Austan Goolsbee (left), president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Money
Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee on the economy, health of our financial system
How is the economy doing? And how does the U.S. financial system really work? Goolsbee answers those questions and more.
By Andrea Guthmann | WBEZ
 
NCAA Purdue UConn Basketball
College Sports
UConn tops first post-March Madness AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
Purdue comes in at No. 2, Illinois at No. 6.
By Associated Press
 
NFL Combine Football
Bears
Caleb Williams pushes back against claim he’s never overcome adversity
The Bears are expected to pick Williams first overall in the NFL Draft, which begins later this month.
By Patrick Finley
 
NCAA Oakland Kentucky Basketball
College Sports
John Calipari steps down as Kentucky men’s basketball coach
Calipari said on social media that the “program probably needs to hear another voice.” He is rumored to be headed to Arkansas.
By Associated Press
 
0.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Festival de Cine Latino de Chicago cumple 40 años contando historias
Su director y fundador, Pepe Vargas y su directora de programación, Andrea Florens, comparten su visión para el presente y futuro del festival.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 