A thankful Bulls team, even with coach Billy Donovan in the protocols

It was almost going too well the last few days.

All the players on the Bulls roster were out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and were even getting practice time in.

That didn’t last long, however, as the Bulls announced after the Friday practice that coach Billy Donovan entered the protocols, leaving Chris Fleming as the acting head coach.

Donovan was the fourth NBA head coach to enter the protocols, and the first reported on the Bulls coaching staff.

Not that it came as a big surprise, considering how much interaction Donovan has with his players, and it also didn’t take away from the big picture surrounding his team.

Zach LaVine is yet to play a Christmas Day game as a Bull.

That will undoubtedly change next season, unless there’s a catastrophic meltdown over the remaining 53 regular-season games.

Considering the Bulls currently sit with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, they will once again be deemed “Christmas Day watchable’’ at this time next year, breaking a streak of five straight years Bulls fans had to watch other teams play on one of the more important days for the Association.

Something LaVine should be very thankful for.

Then again, LaVine has a lot to be thankful for these days, starting with the addition of teammate DeMar DeRozan to the roster last offseason.

What’s nice about LaVine is he’s continually proving to finally have All-Star talent, but not an over-the-top ego. He hasn’t just tailored his game to fit DeRozan’s, he’s embraced the veteran forward with open arms.

That was again on display the last three weeks.

The last game the two played together was the statement win in Brooklyn, when they downed the Nets 111-107 on Dec. 4.

It was after that victory that DeRozan went into the league’s health and safety protocols, forcing LaVine into a very familiar situation – playing the solo act on a big stage.

In a win over Denver two nights later, LaVine did just that, scoring 32 points on 13-for-23 shooting. But then a road trip to Cleveland and Miami all but cancelled the “LaVine Show,’’ as the Bulls lost both games with DeRozan in isolation.

Just as DeRozan was ready to return, it was LaVine’s turn to play the protocol game. DeRozan playing hero worked out a bit better, as the veteran downed the Lakers with a ridiculous 19-point fourth quarter, and then came back to blow out Houston a night later.

Granted, lesser opponents than what LaVine had to deal with, but still impressive. Yet, following that showcase, DeRozan texted LaVine and told him to get his “ass’’ back as soon as possible.

It’s back.

“He said he doesn’t want to do that all the time,” LaVine said of the dialogue the two had while LaVine was in quarantine. “I felt the same way when I called him after that Miami game. I said, ‘Look, man, I’ve gone through this before. I don’t want to do this.’ ‘’

That’s why the two – along with Nikola Vucevic – are looking forward to Sunday so much.

As long as there’s not a postponement or injury – both big ifs in today’s NBA landscape – when the Bulls host the Pacers that evening, it will be the first game that all three All-Stars will play together in over three weeks.

Heck, the Thursday and Friday practices the Bulls got in were the first time the three practiced together in that same time period.

Not only was LaVine obviously glad to be back, but back working alongside a player in DeRozan that continues to impress him.

“That was one of the most impressive things I’ve seen because I remember coming back off of COVID last year and it took me a couple games to get into it,’’ LaVine said of DeRozan’s play. “Dude is incredible, man. I got high standards for myself, but there are certain things you just gotta tip your hat to. I called him afterwards and was like, ‘Man that was incredible.’ It’s who he is.’’