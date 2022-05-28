The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Sports Cubs

Results of a survey of sports bettors are in, and they’re 100% unbelievable

Th survey involved 1,250 adults, which, coincidentally, is also the number of sports-media professionals in Chicago who openly are betting on the players and teams they yap and/or write about.

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Results of a survey of sports bettors are in, and they’re 100% unbelievable
BRITAIN-BETTING-BET365-MANAGEMENT

These days, being a sports fan often means being connected — all the time — to a betting app.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

It’s Cubs vs. White Sox this weekend on the South Side, and you can cut the excitement with a plastic spoon.

Do we all agree the crosstown rivalry has lost some of its heft through the years? It seems indisputable. One reason is that the teams haven’t often been good at the same time, so the games haven’t been all that consequential. Another is that the novelty of interleague play, which started in 1997, is gone. Also, both teams finally ended their Homeric World Series droughts, introducing fans to a bigger picture.

But here’s one more reason: gambling. A constantly growing number of people just don’t watch sports the same way they used to, and it’s because they’ve got their noses in sports betting apps. They’re “living their bet life.” They’re “making it rain.” They’re PointsBetting and FanDueling, DraftKinging and Barstooling. They don’t care if the Sox or Cubs win; they care if Tim Anderson has more than 1½ hits and Willson Contreras drives in a run.

You ever observe a roomful of young fans on an NFL Sunday? They’re incapable of watching a Bears game from start to finish — and not just because it’s the Bears. No, they’re watching NFL RedZone and following their fantasy players and their bets across the league.

And they have plenty of company — older company — since the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports betting in 2018. Thirty-two states have legalized sports betting, with Illinois, which pressed “go” in June 2020, among the 17 states that allow full mobile betting.

Turn on a pregame show in any sport, on any network — Marquee and NBC Sports Chicago included — and you’re bound to be treated to a ridiculous, gambling-sponsored segment in which one or more ex-jock analysts pretend to have a clue about how random prop bets will unfold.

“I’ll tell you what, Frank, I absolutely do believe Spikes McGee will foul at least two balls off his own face. In fact, you can bet on it!”

Gambling has become ubiquitous in sports, and among the myriad absurdities of it all are the results of a survey of sports bettors that landed in my inbox this week. The survey was conducted by SportsBettingReport.com — which bills itself as “a leading source for the most accurate news about safe and legal online sports betting” — and involved 1,250 adults, which, coincidentally, is also the number of sports-media professionals in Chicago who openly are betting on the players and teams they yap and/or write about.

Where to start? How about here: According to the survey, only 24% of sports bettors gamble daily, whereas 42% place bets a few times per week. That leaves the other 34%, who are liars.

This is kind of scary: 39% admitted they typically risk 50% or more of their monthly take-home income in totalwagers. What are they doing with the other half, sewing $20s into kites?

According to the survey, women are more likely — 26% to 23% — to consider themselves “habitual” gamblers. But let’s face it, folks: If 23% of men are willing to admit to having a weakness — any weakness — there have to be at least as many who can’t bring themselves to do it. This result should come with an adjustment for meatheadedness.

Meanwhile, 60% of respondents said they bet on sports to earn extra income. Similarly effective ways of doing that: playing the lottery, investing in your cousin Earl’s latest cryptocurrency and chucking your piggy bank into a wood chipper.

Quick question: Are all sports bettors full of it or just most of them? Because 75% of respondents reported breaking even and 24% claimed they win at least 75% of the time. Do you know who wins 75% of the time? No one you’ve ever met or ever will meet.

On the other hand, only 11% answered that they win “rarely.” One only can assume they’ve been betting on the Cubs.

And finally, hilariously, pathetically: Among daily sports gamblers, 80% claimed doing so had had a positive effect on their lives. If they like that, they should try drinking in the bathtub.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Polling Place: How do Cubs, White Sox fans rank the crosstown rivalry?
Crosstown: Cubs’ Codi Heuer could become White Sox’ one who got away
‘Rebuild’ is a bad word when you’re rebuilding for the second time in 10 years. Just ask the Cubs. Or don’t.
How Cubs’ Christopher Morel became a big-league outfielder in one year
Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner rejoin starting lineup in 20-5 loss to Reds
Marquee’s mistake puts it in a deeper hole
The Latest
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: How do Cubs, White Sox fans rank the crosstown rivalry?
Which side of town does the Cubs-White Sox rivalry mean more to?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Zac LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls position breakdowns: Guard Zach LaVine is in Klutch time
All signs point towards the Bulls and LaVine getting a deal done to make him a max player the next five years, but the unrestricted free agent wants to be wined and dined by other suitors just to hear what’s out there. That means there’s always a chance LaVine could stray.
By Joe Cowley
 
MLS_Salaries_Soccer.jpg
Chicago Fire
An optimistic and pessimistic view of the Fire
There are reasons to think the Fire can turn things around, but also stay on their slide.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Screen_Shot_2022_05_26_at_1.09.03_AM.png
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: Triple parlay for race day
Our ‘ace gearhead source’ talks motorsports and picks the winners for the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.
By Rob Miech
 
Obit_Angell.jpg
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: The great Angell
The Hall of Fame baseball writer died at 101, and he left an ‘imprint that’s hard to overstate.’
By Bill Chuck
 