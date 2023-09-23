Time for the Bulls front office to red Flagg this plan, as in Cooper

The plan was a sound one.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas came on the scene back in 2020 with the idea of adding All-Star-caliber players, which then would make Chicago more of a preferred destination in the NBA free-agent market. If that meant splashing the pot with draft assets like they were $10 poker chips? Well, so be it.

A sound plan, but one that has failed.

So what’s the pivot?

Therein lies problem number one for the members of the front office: Will they ever understand that they need to pivot from the plan?

They insisted last spring that they wouldn’t and spent the offseason backing that tough talk with roster moves to keep the core in place, as well as trying to cover up the weaknesses.

“That’s been thrown around all season: ‘Blow up, rebuild.’ It’s not on our minds,’’ Karnisovas said in April when asked about tanking and starting from ground zero. “[We’re focusing] on winning and trying to build a sustainable program here. How we can help this group and how we can improve from this year. That’s what our offseason goal is going to look like. We’re going to consider everything and how we can compete with the top teams.

“At the end of the day, to be a .500 team is not good enough. It’s not good enough for this organization; it’s not good enough for the fan base.’’

It’s not, but it’s also the reality that all involved sit in. A cesspool of mediocrity with very little to be excited about and very little room to maneuver.

There is a small opening, however, but that would mean Karnisovas would have to admit that Plan A hasn’t worked and completely overhaul his philosophy on roster-building. A new plan that would involve trading key players for draft assets throughout this season, and then allowing the team to naturally play its way back into the lottery with the 2025 draft being the key.

First, a quick glance at which draft assets the Bulls currently have for the next few years.

In 2024, they still have their own first-round draft pick, but lingering is the Blazers’ draft pick from the Lauri Markkanen three-team deal that is top-14 protected. Go ahead and table that for now considering how fluid that pick could be and the current spiraling direction of the Trail Blazers.

A down season can get the Bulls in that top five of a draft that isn’t exactly fruitful but puts them in position to possibly grab one of the two best point guards in the class in USC’s Isaiah Collier or Aussie Tyrese Proctor.

The Lonzo Ball story is tragic and won’t have a happy ending.

Even if the point guard miraculously comes back from three knee surgeries since becoming a Bull and plays during the 2024-25 season, it would be on a minutes restrictions and likely very clunky feeling. It would also be the final year of his contract. Adding a young, talented point guard remains a must.

Then comes the 2025 draft and the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.

Flagg has the looks of the next generational talent. The 6-8 forward reclassified to become eligible for the 2025 draft and has all the feel of can’t miss with how he has dominated the high school circuit. As a matter of fact, Flagg has dominated every circuit he has played on the last year, including Team USA’s U17 national team, as well as numerous summer tournaments and camps.

But 2025 isn’t just about Flagg. Even if the Bulls lose out on the Hail Mary, there are serious consolation prizes, such as Ace Bailey, Tre Johnson and Dylan Harper.

The rub? The Bulls traded that 2025 first-round pick to the Spurs in the DeMar DeRozan deal. It is top-10 protected, so that’s why tanking would be a must.

A philosophy that Karnisovas has refused to follow, and one that would be venturing into the unknown where nothing is promised.

Then again, what promise has been delivered by Karnisovas & Co. so far?

There was a solid plan in place, and it hasn’t worked. Your move, Arturas.

