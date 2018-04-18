10 (very) cold, hard numbers that tell story of Cubs’ first 15 games

The Cubs (7-8) by the numbers through 15 games and another postponement Wednesday (Cards game rescheduled for Thursday at 1:20 p.m.): 1 – Games the Cubs have played in the last four days.

– Days the Cubs have not played a game in the last 16 days. 2 – Singles this season for Javy Baez after he hit one to left field in Tuesday’s fifth inning. He also has three doubles, and leads the team with two triples, five home runs, 16 RBI and a .667 slugging percentage.

– Walks for Kris Bryant this season, one more than his strikeout total. 5 – Times in 15 games the Cubs’ starter has failed to pitch at least five innings; only Kyle Hendricks has pitched at least five in all of his starts.

– Pitching wins for newly signed Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood in six combined starts. 42 – Degrees in Fahrenheit at game time Friday – the coldest start, by 13 degrees, in Darvish’s big-league career.

– Wind-chill factor at game time Tuesday, the last time the Cubs played (temperature: 35). 47.2 – Percentage of Ian Happ’s plate appearances that have resulted in a strikeout. That included three out of five PA’s Tuesday night. Only three National League players have struck out more than Happ (25).

– Percentage of Ian Happ’s plate appearances that have resulted in a strikeout. That included three out of five PA’s Tuesday night. Only three National League players have struck out more than Happ (25). 46.9 – Percentage of batters faced that Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. has struck out. That includes his last four batters faced. He has 15 Ks in eight innings (three walks). Carl Edwards Jr. has 15 strikeouts in eight innings.