Watch James Daniels’ emotional reaction to being drafted by the Bears

Being drafted into the NFL is a lifelong dream for many of the athletes involved, and receiving that call from a team welcoming them into the league is a moment that cannot be replicated. For Iowa center James Daniels, that special call came Friday night after the Bears selected him with the 39th overall pick in the second round.

What it's all about. James Daniels couldn't contain his emotions after being drafted by the Bears. pic.twitter.com/Kmc2WpPYap — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2018

ESPN had cameras rolling with Daniels as he received the call from the Bears, and he began tearing up while trying to contain his emotions.

Daniels, a unanimous All-American as a junior with the Hawkeyes, entered the draft as one of the top linemen in the class. He’s one of three players the Bears have drafted so far along with Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith and Memphis wideout Anthony Miller. The Bears traded back into the second round to land Miller after using their own second-round pick on Daniels.

From Day 1, Daniels will be expected to compete for a starting role on the offensive line. The 20-year-old could push Cody Whitehair over to guard, where he’d be able to replace the departed Josh Sitton.

Before that, he’ll get to celebrate an unforgettable night after being drafted by the Bears. As you could see above, it means a lot to him.