NFL Draft results 2018: Bears draft Iowa C James Daniels in second round

The Bears drafted Iowa center James Daniels with their second-round pick.

Daniels was considered one of the top interior lineman in the draft, having started for the Hawkeyes the past two seasons.

The 6-3, 306-pounder could push center Cody Whitehair to guard to replace Josh Sitton, the Pro Bowl player the Bears let walk this offseason. New offensive line coach Harry Hiestand just found his new starting lineup — despite the Bears being unable to draft Notre Dame’s Quenton Nelson on Thursday.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace traded down in the second round in each of the last two years. The last time he held the No. 39 pick, three years ago, he drafted nose tackle Eddie Goldman.