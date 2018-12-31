2019 NHL Winter Classic: Cam Ward to start in net for Blackhawks against Bruins

Goalie Cam Ward will start in net for the Blackhawks for the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium against the Bruins, coach Jeremy Colliton said Monday after practice.

Collin Delia seemed like the likely choice to start for the Hawks. In three starts this season, the 24-year-old, who was called up from Rockford two weeks ago when Corey Crawford was put on the injured reserve, has stopped 111 of the 116 shots he’s faced so far with the Hawks and boasts a 1.16 goals against average.

But Colliton went for the 13-season veteran over the youthful netminder.

Ward, who is 6-6 with a .886 save percentage this season, said he was ready for the opportunity.

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Cam Ward #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks stops a shot on goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period at American Airlines Center on December 20, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775220820

“I’m not gonna get another shot at this,” Ward said. “This is my shot, if that’s the case. I’ve been around a long time and I know this is gonna be my first and only attempt at doing it.”