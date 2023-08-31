Guardians grab ex-White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez

Still in the American League Central race, the Cleveland Guardians claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, two people familiar with the roster moves told The Associated Press.

The Guardians made the claims to help get them through the remainder of this season and perhaps for the future, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the acquistions.

Giolito and Lopez, who were among a flurry of trades pulled off by former White Sox GM Rick Hahn shortly before he was fired, were among the players the Angels are desperately trying to shed. Hahn’s pre-deadline deals made the White Sox nearly unwatchable.

Cleveland has remained in contention — currently five games back of first-place Minnesota — despite a rash of injuries to its starting rotation. The Guardians have had to rely on rookies Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen to keep them within striking distance of the Twins.

Giolito, López and Moore were waived earlier this week along with three others by the Angels, who have had another disappointing season. All three would be eligible for the postseason roster if Cleveland qualifies.

Los Angeles is 64-70 and 12 1/2 games behind Seattle in the AL West with just 28 games left.

Giolito, 29, was one of the prizes of the deadline — and should fit in better with the Guardians than he did the Angels. In six starts with Los Angeles, he pitched 32.2 innings, allowed 10 home runs and went 1-5 with a 6.89 ERA. In his previous 21 starts with the White Sox, Giolito’s 3.79 ERA was more in line with his career performance.

Lopez, 29, will join a Guardians bullpen that already includes closer Emmanuel Clase and Trevor Stephan.

