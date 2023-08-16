The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox “tough team to watch,” says Ken Harrelson, one of their biggest fans

“There’s so many holes there,” Harrelson said of the 2023 team. “And they just don’t have leaders on the ballclub.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox “tough team to watch,” says Ken Harrelson, one of their biggest fans
Ken Harrelson acknowledges the crowd on Hawk Day on September 2, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Getty Images)

White Sox broadcaster Ken Harrelson acknowledges the crowd on Hawk Day on September 2, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Getty

Ken Harrelson would have White Sox fans know this: He feels your pain.

“It’s been a tough team to watch,” the retired Hall of Fame broadcaster told the Sun-Times Wednesday. “It’s been one of the most disappointing seasons of my major league career.”

Not everyone has sided with Harrelson’s takes during his 42 years of broadcasting but it’s safe to say he’d get close to 100 pct agreement on that one about the Sox, who entered their game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field – still Harrelson’s least favorite ballpark by the way – with a 48-72 record.

This coming from one of the franchise’s biggest fans.

“There’s so many holes there,” Harrelson said of the 2023 team. “And they just don’t have leaders on the ballclub.”

That said, Harrelson did take issue with Keynan Middleton calling out the Sox’ culture in the clubhouse after he was traded to the Yankees last month. In Harrelson’s view, it wasn’t the place for Middleton, a journeyman reliever, to speak up.

“He’s no Goose Gossage,” Harrelson said. “I thought it was a copout, talking about there was no culture there. That’s a bunch of s---. It really is. The players make the culture. Not the managers or coaches, except in some cases like [2005 World Series manager] Ozzie [Guillen].”

Harrelson doesn’t blame first-year manager Pedro Grifol for the team’s problems .

“He can only play with what the front office gives him,” Harrelson said. “I haven’t seen anything that would cause me to blame Grifol at all.”

And what of chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, a target of media, and especially fans fed up with the team?

“Nobody is hurting more than Jerry, I can guarantee you that,” Harrelson said. “I know Jerry about as well as anybody and I feel so bad for him. People have been on him for being cheap but we had the seventh highest payroll last year and the [14th] highest payroll in all of baseball year and the biggest payroll in the Central division. Jerry is not cheap and he loves the game.”

On a recent podcast with A.J. Pierzynski, Harrelson suggested Reinsdorf sell the team, but he regrets saying it now.

“I was concerned about his health because he loves the game so much,” Harrelson said.

“There’s never been a man that I knew that I had more respect for than Jerry Reinsdorf. And I’ve played golf with presidents, vice presidents, a lot of people.

“Jerry is the most honorable person and he’s honorable to a fault sometimes because of his loyalty. And I think there’s some changes that have to be made there, and whether or not he’ll make them, I don’t know.”

Harrelson, who will be 82 on Sept. 4, said his health is good and that he receives more fan mail now than ever. He spends a good a portion of his day watching reruns of Gunsmoke, Walker Texas Ranger and Judge Judy at his home in Granger, Ind.

He’s also a big fan of the Sox’ pre- and postgame shows with Chuck Garfien, “Ozzie and Big Frank [Thomas].”

“That’s entertainment,” he said.

As is watching the Sox, as tough a watch as they’ve been, whenever they beat the Cubs.

“Always,” he said before tuning in again Wednesday night. “Always.”

“And if I was broadcasting today, they’d have to get someone else to do it because I still wouldn’t want to set foot in Wrigley Field.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Jr. delivers game-winning homer as White Sox beat Cubs
Spoiler alert: Struggling White Sox win another one at Wrigley
The Cubs’ schedule the rest of August is ideal. Will they seize the moment or blow it?
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. prefers to lead by example
Why OPS isn’t perfect indicator when calculating OPS+
White Sox’ Oscar Colas acknowledges that he needs to improve
The Latest
Cubs_White_Sox_Baseball__8_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman diagnosed with rib cartilage fracture, timeline uncertain
Stroman was expected to start Wednesday against the White Sox before feeling discomfort in his ribs.
By Maddie Lee
 
The U.S. Army’s Golden Knights, pictured at the 2022 Air and Water Show, will return for this year’s event.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Aug. 17-23: The Mix
The Chicago Air and Water Show, the Marriott Theatre’s ‘Gypsy’ and a Chance the Rapper show are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
A view down State Street, one of the main streets in the Loop.
Loop
Can State Street be great again? Panel floats ideas to put the welcome mat on ‘Chicago’s front porch’
Plans would divide the corridor between Wacker and Ida B. Wells drives into three distinct districts highlighting the arts, retail and education.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol headquarters on Hondo Pass, in El Paso, Texas.
Immigration
Illinois will provide burial for migrant toddler who died on bus
An autopsy was inconclusive for the child, Jismary González, who would have turned 4 next week. Jismary died Aug. 10 on a chartered bus in Southern Illinois.
By Associated Press
 
Sen. Dick Durbin speaks during a Governor’s Day rally Wednesday in Springfield. Joining him onstage are (from left) state Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias; Illinois Democratic Party Chair and state Rep. Lisa Hernandez. state House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.
Politics
Amid livestock shows, corn dog stands, Pritzker blasts Republican ‘b———-’ as Democrats rally at Illinois State Fair
The state’s top Democrats gathered in Springfield for Governor’s Day — ripping Illinois Republicans for their support of former President Donald Trump.
By Tina Sfondeles
 