Bulls guard Alex Caruso sits out game against Hawks with sore foot

ATLANTA — Bulls guard Alex Caruso knows exactly what these days on the NBA calendar are.

‘‘This time of year, everybody knows what it is,’’ Caruso said before the Bulls’ game Monday against the Hawks. ‘‘The NBA has been around for 70-some years [77], and everyone knows that games 45 to 60 are the dog days. That’s just as much a mental battle as a physical battle.’’

Unfortunately for Caruso, one of the best defenders in the league, this dog again has a limp.

After getting his left foot stepped on several times Saturday against the Magic, Caruso tried to give it a go in the shootaround early Monday. But the Bulls opted to sit him against the Hawks, deciding he needed more time to let the pain subside.

Coach Billy Donovan said he thought Caruso was day-to-day and added, ‘‘I haven’t heard that it was anything too serious.’’

The problem is that the Bulls are already short-handed. With forward Patrick Williams (left foot) still out and guard Zach LaVine (surgery on right foot) sidelined for the season, Donovan had better hope Caruso’s injury is short-term.

What that means is the bench has to step up, especially defensively. Julian Phillips and Dalen Terry each have had their moments this season, but they also have endured some growing pains.

‘‘The biggest issue for both of those guys that they have to continue to work at is the discipline of not fouling,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘There’s times they are fouling on plays, and there’s no need to foul.

‘‘There’s things that they’ve always hung their hat on athletically, and now that you need to make that next step, there’s things they need to learn.’’

Forward Torrey Craig earned the starting nod in Caruso’s spot, and he was no longer on a minutes restriction after missing a couple of months with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

As for Caruso, his hope was to get back into the fight as quickly as possible. The Bulls entered the game Monday 1-5 in the last six games he had missed, and he knows exactly what’s at stake.

‘‘I think it’s about us staying locked in, no matter who can go that night [and] who can’t,’’ Caruso said. ‘‘We’ve done a better job playing to an identity, and we’re trending in the right direction of what you have to do to try and win games.’’

What's up with Carter?

Signing guard Jevon Carter to a three-year, $19.5 million deal last summer hasn’t exactly been the boost to the rotation the Bulls thought it would be.

He has had three games in which he has been a ‘‘did not play/coach’s decision’’ since Jan. 10 and has been passed in the rotation on some nights by Terry.

Donovan said he has been upfront with Carter, letting him know why the minutes haven’t been what he thought he would get. He also said he hasn’t heard questions from the front office about why Carter isn’t getting more playing time.

‘‘I think the fortunate part for our team is Jevon wants clarity, which I respect,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘I can go to him, ‘This is what I’m doing, here’s why.’ And he kind of moves on. Again, is he happy with that? Probably not. He’s always professional in dealing with that.’’

Some buzz

Hornets president of basketball operations Mitch Kupchak is moving to an adviser role in the organization, so there will be a vacancy in his spot.

While there are a handful of candidates being discussed, a source said Bulls general manager Marc Eversley might get a look.

