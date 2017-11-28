A golf lesson with PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler for less than $10?

Rickie Fowler is offering golf lessons for under $10.

Fowler is working with Los Angeles-based Success Co. to launch a virtual reality coaching platform. Fowler is the first ambassador and already has three lessons on the site, along with two bonus videos in 2-D.

“It’s pretty cool,” Fowler said Tuesday. “With the virtual reality, I could be standing in a bunker and it feels like you’re standing right next to me.”

Fowler plans to cover every aspect of the swing. The lessons are geared toward golfers from age 12 to 70 and feature simple, step-by-step tips. The cost to download each is between $4.99 and $6.99.

“Rickie was the only golfer we wanted to target for Success Series and that is because of who he is on and off the course,” said Anthony Puntoriero, the CEO of Success Co.

“Rickie’s brand and character has defined the new era of golfer and he is the ideal ambassador to take golf into the homes of sports fans globally. His message is infectious and he has genuine passion for helping people get better at the game.”