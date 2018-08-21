Bears notebook: Adam Shaheen out indefinitely with sprained foot, ankle

Upon further review … Bears tight end Adam Shaheen has a sprained foot as well.

The Bears hoped for the best when Shaheen appeared seriously injured when his foot turned awkwardly as he planted on a five-yard catch against the Broncos on Saturday. He originally was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, but further tests revealed a foot sprain, too.

“We’re kind of trying to figure out exactly where he’s at right now,” coach Matt Nagy said. “We’re probably going to get it looked at — a second-opinion type deal.”

Despite the complication, Nagy was hopeful it wasn’t a serious injury. For now, Shaheen is out indefinitely.

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87, catching a touchdown pass against the Bengals last season) is out indefinitely after suffering a sprained ankle and sprained foot against the Broncos on Saturday night. | Gary Landers/AP photo

“It’s just a sprain,” Nagy said. “We’ll just have to monitor it as we go.”

Hall mum on suspension

Safety Deiondre Hall said he was “not gonna get into detail” about being suspended for Week 1 for violating the NFL’s policy on a drug of abuse.

“Just looking to move forward,” the 2016 fourth-round draft pick said.

Nagy also did not divulge details of the suspension. “He feels terrible about it and he’s going to do everything he can to get back on track,” Nagy said.

Floyd update

Nagy said he is hoping outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who had surgery Sunday to repair a fractured right hand, can return to practice “within the next couple of days.”

The Bears are planning for Floyd to play through the injury, with a cast on the broken hand.

“We feel very optimistic about Week 1,” Nagy said.

Hicks still out

Defensive end Akiem Hicks did not practice because of knee soreness.

“He’s going to be that way [for now],” Nagy said. “We trust what he tells us and how he feels and where the training staff is at with him. I’m more than fine with that. I want to make sure he’s ready to rock and roll for Week 1.”