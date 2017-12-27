After challenging non-league slate, UIC ready for conference play

When coach Steve McClain says UIC played a difficult non-conference schedule he isn’t just paying respect to his team’s opponents. The Flames faced local rivals Loyola, DePaul, Illinois State and Northern Illinois and on Nov. 26 traveled to Rupp Arena to face a typically talented Kentucky team.

The Flames lost 107-73 but McClain sees the positives of games like that. His team had learn to embrace the road and figure out how to create its own energy in a hostile environment.

“I think it’s a big benefit to teams that do it,” McClain said. “We’ll always continue to do it now. I think there’s nothing but positives to it.”

No, UIC (5-8) didn’t leave non-conference play with a positive record, but it did emerge with something else. Entering conference play, the group is confident it can handle its Horizon League schedule.

Steve McClain and UIC open conference play Thursday. | Steve Woltmann, UIC Athletics

“I think our mentality going into it is that we know we’re capable of playing and beating anyone in this league because of who we have seen – from Kentucky to DePaul to Loyola, at Illinois State,” McClain said. “We didn’t hide from any opponents.”

UIC opens conference play Thursday at Wright State, but that isn’t the end of the trying schedule.

The Wright State game is the first leg of a three-game road swing to begin the conference slate, handing another challenge to McClain and his team. After facing Wright State, the Flames visit a Northern Kentucky team that made the 2017 NCAA Tournament before ending the trip against Horizon League newcomer IUPUI.

“We’ve got a tough stretch right here to open up,” McClain said. “But you also want your guys to understand conference play is a long race and some people open it up at home and go 2-0, some people open up on the road and go 0-2. You can’t get wrapped up in everything immediately. You’ve got to know that it’s a long race and everybody has to go on the road and everybody has to go through some trials.”

Other than the schedule, the biggest trial the Flames have gone through is a beat-up backcourt. Tarkus Ferguson (foot) has only appeared in six games and Godwin Boahen broke his nose on Dec 19 against Illinois State. McClain is hoping to have Ferguson back in about two weeks and Boahen should be back for the upcoming road trip.

“We need to get our guards back healthy, but I think our guys know that when you start conference play it’s a whole new season,” McClain said. “For everybody.”

