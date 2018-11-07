Agent expects Addison Russell back with Cubs after domestic violence suspension

CARLSBAD, Calif. – As suspended Cubs shortstop Addison Russell continues league-mandated therapy under its domestic violence policy, his agent suggested Wednesday that he and Russell expect the shortstop to resume his career with the Cubs when the suspension ends a month into the season.

“We’re in communication closely with the Cubs, and Addison’s working on his therapy,” agent Scott Boras said during his annual media session at the general managers meetings, “and going forward the team is clearly in line and directly involved with Addison.

“And I have no expectation otherwise and I have not been told anything otherwise.”

Russell, whose 40-game suspension after a lengthy investigation was announced the day after the Cubs’ season ended, has 28 games left to serve once the season starts after missing the final 12 games of 2018 on administrative leave.

Team president Theo Epstein said earlier this week the club is open to considering Russell’s return to the club pending its evaluation of Russell’s progress this winter and the club’s expectations of his future behavior.

If part of that process is admitting guilt, Boras suggested that much was done by accepting and participating in the terms of MLB’s discipline – even after Russell had publicly denied the accusations made by both his ex-wife and earlier by her friend.

“I think anytime you accept a course of action where there is a direction given – the way we look at it is that Addison is getting therapy,” Boras said. “Addison is growing and understanding the responsibilities of his team, his league, his city. And the learning curve of this is good for everybody; it’s good for the league; it’s good for baseball; and in the end it’s been really, really good for Addison going forward.

“Anytime we try to improve people have a system that does that and brings attention to things in society that make us better on and off the field, I think that’s a very positive step.”

The Cubs’ alternatives to keeping Russell – who has been hampered by slumps and injuries the last two years – include non-tendering him at the Nov. 30 deadline or trading him.

In his second winter of arbitration eligibility, Russell is projected to command more than $4 million in 2019 if tendered – minus the prorated portion for the month left on the suspension.

“Everything remains an open question,” Epstein said earlier in the week, adding on Wednesday: “Before he can play another game in a Cubs uniform, we need to know that he’s serious about self-improvement and has grown to the point where he can represent the club well.”