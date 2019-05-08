Anywhere in lineup OK with White Sox’ Tim Anderson

CLEVELAND — Shortstop Tim Anderson batted seventh for the third time in the White Sox series with the Indians Wednesday, which seems like low spot for the American League Player of the Month who took a .331 batting average into the game.

It’s safe to say Anderson, who has hit in six different spots in manager Rick Renteria’s lineups, would like to bat higher where he’d be assured of more at-bats, but he isn’t making an issue of it. He has batted first once and second 13 times — his preferred spots. As to the recent run of sevenths, he wasn’t the one to ask.

“I have no answer for you, that’s a tough question,” he said. “You have to ask Ricky that.”

Renteria said Anderson was seventh at the beginning of the season, was comfortable, and he wants him to stay comfortable.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hits a single against the Orioles in Chicago, May 1, 2019.

“We’ve moved him up facing lefties,” Renteria said. “Right now I want him to stay there and do what he’s been doing, trying not to do too much, stay within himself and he continues to impact us there.”

Anderson isn’t concerned about it and said hitting all over the place is a good thing.

“That’s good, that goes on my resume that I can hit anywhere,” he said, smiling. “It just shows they can use me wherever and I’m good with that.

“Man, I’m in the lineup, it doesn’t matter. It’s a blessing to be in the lineup.”

Anderson flied out his first two times up Wednesday.

Fleeter by the dozen

Anderson got his 12th stolen base Tuesday without getting caught. He leads the majors.

“Twelve for twelve,” he said with a smile. “One hundred percent!”

And when the streak ends?

“Steal again, keep going,” he said. “I ain’t going to stop. I’m not going to stop the show.”

Herrera’s back

Right-hander Kelvin Herrera, who tweaked his low back Sunday, was said to be ready to return after missing two games. He threw about 15 pitches in the bullpen Tuesday night to test it.

The issue is nothing new for the 29-year-old reliever.

“I’ve been having lower back tightness a long time,” he said. “I just need to treat it and stay on top of it every day. Nothing bad.”

Herrera felt something in the back landing on his left foot Sunday, the foot which sustained a Lisfranc fracture and required surgery last season.

“Since I got my surgery, I’ve been trying to build my strength with my left foot,” he said. “It causes me to walk funny and gets my back tighter than normal. I just need to stay on top of it.”

“He has a routine that’s been followed in the past and he’s going to continue to follow now,” Renteria said. “He was feeling good and kind of got away from it but realizes ‘I have to stick with my maintenance’ and he’ll be fine.”

McCann rests

James McCann (.359) is one of the hottest hitters in baseball but Renteria doesn’t want to burn him out and Welington Castillo has caught all of Reynaldo Lopez’ starts so Castillo was in the lineup for the first time in the series. McCann will probably catch three of the five starters — Lucas Giolito, Ivan Nova and Manny Banuelos.

“If I continue to run him and push him and all of a sudden it tails off it’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ ” Renteria said.