Approaching 39, Blackhawks’ Chris Kunitz believes he still has more to offer

Chicago Blackhawks forward Chris Kunitz stretches during NHL hockey training camp at the MB Ice Arena, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Blackhawks left-winger Chris Kunitz has considered hanging up the skates and stepping away from hockey.

“Yeah, it crosses your mind more and more,” said Kunitz, who has three children under the age of 10.

But Kunitz believes he has more to offer to the game of hockey as he approaches his 39th birthday on Sept. 26.

Last season, Kunitz matched a career-high by playing in all 82 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He scored 13 goals and posted 29 points.

Kunitz admitted he’s not the player he was when he was in his 20s. But he’s adapted and prolonged his career by changing his offseason regimen to focus more on skating.

“Every one talks about speed, pace of play, the back-checking and forechecking,” said Kunitz, who signed a one-year deal worth $1 million in July. “That’s the stuff you try to keep up with.”

The Hawks see the potential of having a player like Kunitz in their locker room. Coach Joel Quenneville believes Kunitz — a four-time Stanley Cup champion who won once with the Anaheim Ducks (2007) and three times with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009, 2016 and 2017) — could be a valuable resource for the Hawks’ youthful roster.

Kunitz, who has six 20-goal seasons (most recently in the 2013-14 season), also adds depth to the team’s bottom-six forwards. The Hawks also have the luxury of putting him in their top lines if needed.

Kunitz doesn’t mind where the Hawks play him, he just wants to be on the ice.

“I still have that want and hunger to compete,” Kunitz said. “You take it one year at a time, you don’t take anything for granted.

“Right now, I have to go and earn a spot on this team and try to be in the lineup every night.”

Young players impress in red-and-white scrimmage

During Saturday’s red-and-white scrimmage at the United Center, several young players made lasting impression on coach Joel Quenneville, including forwards Dylan Sikura and Victor Ejdsell.

Sikura matched right-winger Patrick Kane’s game-high two goals.

“Dylan had a nice game,” Quenneville said. “He had some good pace to his game, looked a little quicker than we’ve seen. I think one of the things with him is his effectiveness with the puck, and play recognition is a strength.”

Ejdsell had back-to-back assists, including one to Sikura.

“As the game progressed, [Ejdsell] got going there,” Quenneville said. “With him I think with his assets which is shooting and with the puck is a strength and having more pace to his game can complement him.”

Both Sikura and Ejdsell had brief call-ups to the Hawks last season. Sikura, who ended his college career with Northeastern after the Huskies lost to Michigan in regionals, posted three points in the final five games with the Hawks last season. Ejdsell played six games with the Hawks.

Ready to go

Quenneville saw some benefit to the Hawks’ longer offseason.

After Thursday’s team physicals, Quenneville, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, said the players appear to be more physically fit than past seasons.

“As an organization, from the tests, we feel this is probably the best fit group we’ve had across the board,” he said.

Only time will tell.