As expected, Bulls match 4-year, $78 million offer for Zach LaVine

LAS VEGAS – The rebuild road that was chosen by the Bulls was eventually going to hand them a bill.

It was officially paid on Sunday.

The team announced that it had exercised its right of first refusal and matched the four-year, $78 million offer sheet extended to restricted free agent guard Zach LaVine by the Sacramento Kings.

Not that it came as any sort of surprise, as Bulls sources indicated when the Kings offer was made on Friday that they would match it within the 48-hour timeframe.

Call it more Bulls slow-play.

Then again, considering they gave up Jimmy Butler and a draft pick to land LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft rights to Lauri Markkanen, well, they almost had to stay the course with this core no matter what the cost.

“We were excited last summer when we got a dynamic athlete in Zach LaVine through the trade, and we’re excited now that we get to keep him,’’ VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson said in a statement. “Zach showed a relentless work ethic in rehabbing his ACL injury to return to the court, and he has a visible passion for the game of basketball.

“We know that those attributes, along with his honed skills, will make him an impact player in this league for years to come. We’re thrilled to keep Zach on this Bulls team moving forward.”

LaVine made his Bulls debut on Jan. 13, as the team was very cautious with the rehab process. He played in just 24 games because of some late-season tendinitis in the knee, averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and three assists in 27.3 minutes per game.