Athletics 12, Cubs 11: Jon Lester struggles, four Cubs homer in loss

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs Opening Day starter Jon Lester said he had little command of any of his pitches and consequently got just two outs – and eight batters – deep into the second inning of a 12-11 loss to the Athletics that was eventually decided on a walkoff two-run double by A’s minor-leaguer Sean Murphy.

Lester gave up seven runs in all on two walks and seven hits, including a Nick Hundley home run, Matt Chapman triple and doubles by Chapman and Khris Davis.

“The cutter was bad in the bullpen, bad when I took it out to the mound,” he said. “So when you go out there handcuffed with your best pitch, it’s going to be a grind from pitch one.”

Granted, it’s just a spring game, he said. “But nobody wants to go out there and suck.”

Jon Lester gave up seven runs on seven hits and two walks against the A's on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Jonny on the back field

Lester’s next start is expected to come Monday in a simulated game or in a minor-league game.

He’ll have one more Cactus League start after that before the March 28 opener.

Zagunis returns

Five days after being hit on the hand by a pitch, outfielder Mark Zagunis returned to the lineup and delivered a pair of singles and scored twice.

He’s 10-for-27 (.370) this spring with 19 total bases.

Descalso sidelined

Infielder Daniel Descalso hasn’t played since starting at third base on Saturday against the Angels because of a sore shoulder. His playing status is day-to-day.

“He’s fine,” Maddon said. “Just holding him back a little with his shoulder, but he’s fine.”

Power pack

Four Cubs homered on the blustery day, accounting for six of their runs: Cristhian Adames, Anthony Rizzo, Johnny Field and David Bote.

Hoerner again

Nico Hoerner, last year’s first-round draft pick, continues to make a strong impression on loan from minor-league camp

He came off the bench in the ninth and doubled to the right-center gap.

That makes him 6-for-9 with a homer, triple and two doubles. He’s also walked once and twice been hit by pitches.

On deck: Rangers at Cubs, Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Thursday, cubs.com radio, Adrian Sampson vs. Yu Darvish.