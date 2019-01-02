Bears appear to have their run game ‘clicking’ at the right time

The Bears’ first two plays from scrimmage against the Vikings were a statement. They wanted to out-power one of the most powerful defenses in the NFL, and they succeeded behind their underrated offensive line and resurgent running back Jordan Howard.

“He had 50 yards in the first two runs of the game,” coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. “That immediately is going to bring confidence.”

Of all the reasons to be confident about the Bears’ chances in the postseason, which starts Sunday against the Eagles at Soldier Field, one of the most encouraging is the recent production of the run game under Nagy.

No player benefits more from a strong ground game than quarterback Mitch Trubisky, whose ability to handle the proverbial moment of the playoffs already is being questioned.

Bears running back Jordan Howard run for two touchdowns against the Vikings in Week 17. | Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Trubisky needs the help, and that starts with Howard and Tarik Cohen. The Eagles have the NFL’s seventh-best running defense, which has allowed only 165 rushing yards over their last three games.

“It’s crucial,” Trubisky said. “You definitely want to have that run game going.”

In the Bears’ most playoff-like games during the regular season — a 15-6 victory against the Rams at Soldier Field and their 24-10 win last week against the Vikings in Minneapolis — Nagy leaned on the run game, and Howard and Cohen delivered. They combined for 170 rushing yards against the Rams and 133 yards and three touchdowns later against the Vikings.

“You can see the [offensive] line’s getting a lot more comfortable in the things they do,” said Cohen, who had 23- and 32-yard runs against the Rams. “And we’re starting to trust them a little more in the backfield. Everything is clicking right now.”

Earlier in the season, Trubisky’s success on designed runs and wild scrambles made for a respectable ranking when it came to the Bears’ total rushing yards. But all of it covered up one of their offensive deficiencies: consistently gaining yards with their backs.

“Believe it or not, I really have had confidence [in the run game],” Nagy said. “It’s just been trying to stay positive with our coaches and with the players and saying, ‘Hey, just trust it. It’ll take a little bit of time.’

“With the identity of who we are as a run team, you’re starting to see that now. We’re starting to feel confident in certain schemes, and when you have that now, you can get rid of all the stuff that you don’t feel good about, [that] you were using before to try to make work.”

The Bears opened the game against the Vikings with reserve lineman Bradley Sowell at fullback. It was a message: the Bears can and will play power football, even though Nagy’s thick playbook always will include zone schemes, options, screens, trickery and more.

Howard ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries against the Vikings. It was his best individual game this season and the second time during the Bears’ current four-game winning streak that he averaged more than five yards per carry. The first time came against the Rams.

Over the past five weeks, Howard has run for 399 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. After the first 11 games, he had 536 rushing yards and averaged 3.3 yards per carry, which, at the time, ranked 48th in the league.

Howard is getting going at the right time.

“It really opens up everything else for our offense,” Trubisky said. “[It] opens up the pass game, the play action and keeps them off balance with the quick game as well. So the more everything goes through our run game, once we can get that started, everything else starts to open up, so I think it just gives us as an offense more confidence.”